Minister LeBlanc launches Canada Community Security Program to protect communities from hate-motivated crimes

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Everyone who lives in Canada deserves to be and feel safe in their communities. These last few years, we've witnessed an unacceptable rise in hate incidents experienced by many communities, but especially the most vulnerable. In response, the federal government is sharpening security programs tailored to their needs to keep them safe.

Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, launched the new Canada Community Security Program (CCSP), and announced that the program will be ready to receive funding applications from eligible organizations as of October 1, 2024.

The CCSP replaces and enhances the Security Infrastructure Program (SIP) to support communities by investing in security measures that will help keep them safe. Eligible measures include security equipment and hardware, minor renovations to enhance security, security and emergency assessments and plans, training to respond to hate-motivated events, and time-limited security personnel.

The federal government has listened to organizations and partners and has designed the CCSP to be more responsive to community needs and provide more flexibility to organizations seeking financial support. Under the CCSP:

Eligibility for funding has expanded to include office and administrative spaces, cemeteries, and child care centres.

Up to 70% of a project's eligible costs may be covered, an increase from 50% of the cost under the SIP.

Funding for time-limited third-party licensed security personnel is now a permanent feature of the program.

The maximum level – or stacking limit – of total government assistance (across federal, provincial, territorial, and municipal sources) has been removed, which opens up more opportunities for organizations to apply for other sources of funding.

Application requirements have been changed to reduce administrative barriers.

Organizations can apply for funding at any time throughout the year through a continuous intake application process.

Organizations may apply for funding and deliver projects on behalf of affiliated eligible recipients.

Taken together, these measures will make it easier for organizations to fund their projects and protect their community gathering spaces.

Quote(s)

"Everyone who lives in Canada deserves to be safe in their communities. The changes we're bringing forward through the new Canada Community Security Program are informed by what we've heard from organizations that have experience in dealing with its predecessor, the Security Infrastructure Program. It is now a more flexible, more generous, and simpler program that will make it easier for vulnerable communities to protect themselves from hate-motivated crimes."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

Quick Facts

Hate crimes are believed to be one of the most underreported offences. Research suggests that only about one third of hate crime victims in Canada report these crimes to the police.

report these crimes to the police. Additional funding for the Canada Community Security Program was announced in Budget 2023 and Budget 2024. $16 million in 2024-25, $16 million in 2025-26, $11 million in 2026-27, $11 million in 2027-28, and $11 million in 2028-29 and ongoing.

The CCSP is one of four programs under the National Crime Prevention Strategy, which supports local, targeted crime prevention initiatives and the development and sharing of knowledge to prevent and reduce crime among at-risk populations and vulnerable communities. The other programs include the Crime Prevention Action Fund, the Youth Gang Prevention Fund, and the Northern and Indigenous Crime Prevention Fund.

The Security Infrastructure Program (SIP) was originally established in 2007 to support communities at risk of hate-motivated crime through the enhancement of their security infrastructure. This important work will now continue through the CCSP.

In total, the Government of Canada has invested over $30 million in funding through the SIP and the Expanded Security Infrastructure Program (ESIP) to over 770 projects to help Canadian communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes protect and strengthen the security of their community centres, places of worship and other institutions.

has invested over in funding through the SIP and the Expanded Security Infrastructure Program (ESIP) to over 770 projects to help Canadian communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes protect and strengthen the security of their community centres, places of worship and other institutions. Organizations that currently have an application under SIP will be contacted by Public Safety to discuss the status of the application and their option to continue under the CCSP.

To better support communities in need, costs for time-limited security personnel may be eligible for reimbursement as of September 24, 2024 and once the project is approved.

and once the project is approved. Organizations interested in staying informed about the upcoming CCSP Call for Applications are encouraged to subscribe to the National Crime Prevention Strategy mailing list.

Following the National Summit on Antisemitism and the National Summit on Islamophobia, the Government of Canada committed to exploring adjustments to SIP. The CCSP will enhance effectiveness and allow the Government of Canada to be more responsive to the security needs of communities.

committed to exploring adjustments to SIP. The CCSP will enhance effectiveness and allow the Government of to be more responsive to the security needs of communities. Budget 2024 provides $273.6 million over six years starting in 2024-25, with $29.3 million ongoing, for Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate. The forthcoming Action Plan will support community outreach and law enforcement reform, tackle the rise in hate crimes and hate incidents, enhance community security, counter radicalization, and increase support for victims. Budget 2024's additional funding for the Canada Community Security Program is part of the Budget 2024 investment for this first ever whole-of-federal government Action Plan to prevent and address hate.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Gabriel Brunet, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, 819-665-6527, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]