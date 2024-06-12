Minister LeBlanc announces re-appointment of RCMP External Review Committee Chairperson

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced the re-appointment of Charles Randall Smith as Chairperson of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) External Review Committee. He has been re-appointed for a five-year term, effective June 18, 2024.

Mr. Smith brings extensive legal experience to the position, including 30 years as a legal officer with the Office of the Judge Advocate General for the Canadian Forces. With this re-appointment, Mr. Smith will continue to build on the achievements over the past five years to strengthen organizational accountability within the RCMP and promote a healthy, respectful, and inclusive workplace for RCMP members.

As an independent review body separate and distinct from the RCMP, the External Review Committee impartially reviews appeals of certain RCMP labour relations matters and processes, and provides findings and recommendations to the Commissioner of the RCMP.

"I would like to thank Mr. Smith for his ongoing service to the RCMP External Review Committee. His depth of experience as Chairperson will be key to ensuring the RCMP remains a model of excellence across the policing world."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"I thank Mr. Smith for his ongoing work in this important role. His dedication as Chairperson remains vital to ensuring that appeals of decisions affecting RCMP members are reviewed fairly and effectively, and providing guidance for future decision-making. The RCMP values independent advice to improve and continue to modernize."

- Mike Duheme, Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Charles Randall Smith was appointed as Chairperson of the RCMP External Review Committee for a five-year term on June 18, 2019 .

was appointed as Chairperson of the RCMP External Review Committee for a five-year term on . The RCMP External Review Committee was established in 1986 as an independent administrative tribunal that conducts impartial case reviews and issues findings and recommendations for appeal decisions in certain RCMP employment and labour relations matters.

The RCMP External Review Committee is distinct from and independent of the RCMP and other bodies, with its own Chief Executive Officer and deputy head (the Chairperson).

The mandate of the RCMP External Review Committee is set out in Part II of the RCMP Act.

