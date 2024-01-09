OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced that Ms. Michelaine Lahaie has been re-appointed to the position of Chairperson of the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC). She was re-appointed for a 1-year term, effective January 2, 2024.

Ms. Lahaie will be able to continue building on the work she has done to help strengthen public trust and organizational accountability in the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police).

Public trust is essential to the work of the RCMP. As an independent review body, the CRCC ensures that complaints made by the public about the conduct of RCMP members are reviewed impartially and fairly.

Quotes

"I would like to thank Ms. Lahaie for her ongoing commitment to the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission. Her work as Chair will continue to be key to further strengthening the relationship between RCMP members and the communities they work to keep safe."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"We thank Ms. Lahaie for her ongoing important work in this role. We look forward to continuing this collaborative effort to uphold the highest standards of professionalism across the RCMP."

- Mike Duheme, Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Quick Facts

Michelaine Lahaie was appointed as Chairperson of the CRCC for a 5-year term on January 2, 2019.

was appointed as Chairperson of the CRCC for a 5-year term on January 2, 2019. The CRCC is an independent agency. Created by Parliament in 1988, the CRCC ensures that public complaints made about the conduct of RCMP members are examined fairly and impartially.

The Commission receives complaints from the public, conducts reviews when complainants are not satisfied with the RCMP's handling of their complaints, and reviews specified RCMP activities.

The Commission can also initiate complaints and investigations into RCMP conduct when it is in the public interest to do so.

For further information: Contacts: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]