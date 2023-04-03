Minister LeBlanc announces new Secretary of the Canadian Intergovernmental Conference Secretariat

OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the appointment of Ruth Onyancha as the new Secretary of the Canadian Intergovernmental Conference Secretariat (CICS).

Ms. Onyancha is a corporate governance professional with more than 20 years of experience supporting Crown corporations, multinational corporations, and not-for-profit corporation boards. Most recently, she worked as the Corporate Secretary for the International Development Research Centre helping to champion research and innovation within and alongside developing regions to drive global change.

CICS is an impartial agency whose mandate is to provide administrative support and planning services for federal-provincial-territorial and provincial-territorial conferences of first ministers, ministers and deputy ministers, throughout Canada. The Secretary is appointed by the Governor in Council to hold office during pleasure.

"Staff at the Canadian Intergovernmental Conference Secretariat work tirelessly behind the scenes to support participants at dozens of federal-provincial-territorial and provincial-territorial meetings every year. Ruth Onyancha's wealth of experience will ensure the agency continues to deliver its incredible work. I also want to thank outgoing Secretary André McArdle, whose steady guidance over nearly two decades has been invaluable."

– The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

The Secretary is responsible for the agency's corporate policies and for reporting to governments annually on the operations of the Secretariat.

The agency is funded by the federal and provincial governments and its staff is comprised of federal, provincial and territorial public servants.

