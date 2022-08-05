OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced 11 appointments to the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments.

The appointees will represent their respective provinces for one-year, all renewable terms:

for New Brunswick – Philanthropist and supporter of many innovative projects dedicated to arts and culture, health, education and the environment, at the regional, provincial and national levels. Dr. Donald J. Savoie for New Brunswick – Canada Research Chair in Public Administration and Governance at the Université de Moncton .

The following Board members were re-appointed for two-year renewable terms:

Dr. Huguette Labelle as a federal member and Chair of the Board – Emeritus Governor of the University of Ottawa and former Deputy Minister with the Government of Canada .

as a federal member and Chair of the Board – Emeritus Governor of the and former Deputy Minister with the Government of . Melissa Blake as a federal member – Former mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

as a federal member – Former mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. The Honourable François Rolland as a federal member – Senior counsel, mediator and arbitrator at Langlois Lawyers and former Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Quebec .

Senate recommendations are made based on established assessment criteria. Canadians are encouraged to apply, if they are eligible, or nominate qualified individuals year-round for membership in the Senate. Applications are retained for two years, and qualified candidates are encouraged to re-apply.

Quotes

"I am pleased to welcome these distinguished individuals to the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments. They will bring a high degree of integrity and experience to their roles. I encourage qualified Canadians to apply for the Senate to contribute to, and help shape, the work of our federal institutions."

– The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

