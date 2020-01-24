Minister launches Canada's first agricultural youth council

OTTAWA, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Listening to young people about issues that matter to them is an important commitment of the government. Young Canadians' participation in civic life, including government decision-making, is crucial to Canada's continued success and to helping secure Canada's position as an agricultural powerhouse.

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today launched the application process for a first Canadian Agricultural Youth Council. A group of young Canadians will provide valuable advice on agriculture and agri-food issues that matter most to them – everything from sustainable agriculture, market diversification and innovation, to the digital shift, intergenerational transfers and mental health.

The Council will identify new and emerging issues, enable on-going dialogue on challenges and opportunities, share information and best practices, and provide advice on the strengths and weaknesses of policies and programs affecting the agriculture and agri-food sector.

The Council will meet twice a year, and additional meetings will be held online. It will provide a forum for members to work with Minister Bibeau, experienced public servants and national organizations. Council members will also have the opportunity to participate at roundtables and discussions, as well as in important government and industry events.

Council membership will comprise of a diverse group of youth from across the country, including representatives of Indigenous communities. Women and men aged 18 to 30 working within the agriculture and agri-food value chain, who are interested in shaping the future of the sector, are encouraged to apply by visiting www.agr.gc.ca/youth and completing an online application.

The application deadline is February 14, 2020. Candidates can apply as of today.

Quotes

"The young women and men in Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector have a valuable perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing them. I am very proud to be launching the first Canadian Agricultural Youth Council because we need to bring the voices of these young women and men to the table and ensure that they take part in the decisions that affect their future. I want our young leaders to share their vision with us and help implement it."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Including the voices of young people is essential as we build an even better Canada, now and for the future. Members of the first ever Canadian Agricultural Youth Council will be able to share their ideas on how to bridge the generational gap and keep the Canadian agriculture and agri-food industry strong for years to come."

- The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

Quick facts

Along with the Prime Minister's Youth Council, the Canadian Agricultural Youth Council is one more way in which the Government of Canada will hear directly from young people about issues that matter to them.

will hear directly from young people about issues that matter to them. The Government of Canada supports young people by making investments that help them acquire skills and experience, that support equality and inclusion, and that empower young people's participation.

