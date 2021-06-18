Minister Jordan meets with provincial ministers from Eastern Canada responsible for Fisheries and Aquaculture

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - On Friday, June 18, 2021, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, met with her provincial counterparts from Eastern Canada.

Minister Jordan highlighted Canada's commitment to a Blue Economy Strategy, and the value it will bring to Eastern provinces. The goal of the strategy is threefold: ensure long term health of our oceans, support Indigenous and coastal communities, and grow ocean economies. In addition, she raised the new $300 million investment in Small Craft Harbours from Budget 2021 that will help make harbours safer, create jobs, and increase efficiency across the region.

The ministers talked about the ongoing work with partners to develop Canada's first-ever Aquaculture Act. This unifying legislation will provide greater clarity for sustainable management of the sector as it continues to grow. Ministers acknowledged that most East Coast provinces are responsible for fish and seafood farming in their respective jurisdictions and will maintain their lead regulatory role moving forward.

Minister Jordan highlighted the need to continue walking down the path of reconciliation and stressed that all levels of government should work together to ensure Indigenous groups are participating in all facets of marine-related activity.

Minister Jordan spoke with André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food for Quebec; Margaret Johnson, Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries for New Brunswick; Derrick Bragg, Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture for Newfoundland and Labrador; Keith Colwell, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries and Aquaculture for Nova Scotia; and Jamie Fox, Minister of Fisheries and Communities for Prince Edward Island.

