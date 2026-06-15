Minister Joly to travel to China and Japan to advance Canadian interests abroad

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the Honourable Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, will travel to China and Japan from June 14 to 23, 2026, to advance Canadian priorities and promote economic growth.

In China, Minister Joly will participate in meetings with government officials and stakeholders to advance commercial opportunities with appropriate guardrails, furthering the commitments made by Prime Minister Carney during his visit to China in January 2026.

Minister Joly will then travel to Japan to meet with government officials and stakeholders, reinforcing Canada's strong bilateral relationship with Japan. She will continue the work to deepen cooperation under the new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which focuses on shared priorities such as defence, trade, energy and technology, and on promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Quotes

"Canada is strengthening its international partnerships to drive economic growth, enhance security and build more resilient supply chains--creating tangible opportunities and lasting prosperity for Canadians at home."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Quick facts

China remains an important commercial market for Canadian businesses, with merchandise exports having reached $34.4 billion in 2025, a 14.7% increase over 2024. Overall, two-way bilateral merchandise trade in 2025 totalled $125.1 billion, representing a 5.2% increase over 2024.

Prime Minister Carney's January trip to Beijing secured a preliminary joint arrangement with China, reducing tariff barriers and addressing a number of long-standing trade irritants.

With a gross domestic product of $6.2 trillion (2025), Japan is the world's fourth-largest economy, making it a strategic market for Canadian businesses at a pivotal moment in bilateral relations.

In March 2026, Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Takaichi announced a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Canada and Japan across defence, energy, critical minerals, trade and technology. This partnership will reinforce collaboration between our two countries, attract more capital into Canada and give greater depth and opportunities to our growing relationship.

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]