Government of Canada announces $50 million federal investment in Natural Products Canada to strengthen Canada's agri-food sector

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food, on behalf of Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, joined by Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced a $50 million investment, through the Strategic Response Fund, in Natural Products Canada's (NPC) $94.8 million project to strengthen Canada's agri-food sector.The global economy is undergoing profound transformation as shifting trade relationships, climate change and evolving supply chains place increasing pressure on Canada's food ecosystem. The Government of Canada is taking action to address food affordability, enhance competitiveness and strengthen our national security.

As an industry-led, not-for-profit organization, NPC is well positioned to work hand-in-hand with Canadian innovators and businesses to commercialize breakthrough agri-food technologies and accelerate their adoption across global markets. The government's investment will create over 550 jobs, generate over $1.8 billion in GDP and help NPC establish a new Capacity Building Fund that will support investments in food-related manufacturing and processing capacity and strengthen domestic food production, supply chain resilience and food security.

Canada has the resources and talent needed to feed itself, fuel itself and defend itself. This investment is part of Canada's new National Food Security Strategy, a $3 billion plan announced by the Prime Minister on June 11 to strengthen domestic food production, improve access to affordable, nutritious food for Canadians and position Canada as a global leader in sustainable agri-food innovation. The strategy supports the growth and commercialization of Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises, while strengthening domestic manufacturing and supply chains across the country.

Quotes

"Canada's future prosperity depends on our ability to produce more of what we need here at home. Through the National Food Security Strategy, we are strengthening Canada's food system, improving our resilience across our supply chains and helping ensure Canadians have reliable access to affordable and nutritious food. Our investment in Natural Products Canada will help turn Canadian innovation into Canadian solutions by accelerating the commercialization of homegrown agri-food and bio-based technologies, creating well-paying jobs and further strengthening Canada's food security."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Farmers and agri-food businesses are key to a stronger Canadian economy and a more secure food supply. Our government is committed to investing in innovation across the agriculture and agri-food sector, to meet the needs of producers and processors and keep healthy and affordable food within reach for all Canadians."

– The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Prince Edward Island has long been a leader in innovation, agriculture and food production, and Natural Products Canada is a great example of that leadership in action. This investment will help Canadian innovators bring new agri-food and bio-based technologies to market, create good jobs, strengthen our food supply chains and support economic growth here at home. I am proud that Charlottetown is home to an organization that is helping build a more resilient, competitive and food-secure Canada for generations to come."

– Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Canada's economic security depends on building a strong, domestic base of natural and bio-based innovators, and that is exactly what NPC exists to do. This $50 million investment provides the continued opportunity to evaluate, support and provide capital to those companies, while providing the resources necessary to strengthen Canada's bioeconomy and food security initiatives, building on a decade of impact that includes investment in over 100 companies, generating $622 million in follow-on capital, and contributing $900 million to Canada's GDP."

– Shelley King, Chief Executive Officer, Natural Products Canada

Quick facts

Natural Products Canada (NPC) was established in 2015 and initially funded under the Centres of Excellence for Commercialization and Research program.

In 2021, NPC transitioned to the Strategic Response Fund (SRF) network, receiving approximately $25 million in federal support toward total project costs of around $52 million. This latest initiative builds on NPC's ongoing efforts to strengthen Canada's agri-food sector.

NPC is a national innovation network that helps Canadian companies commercialize and scale food and bio-based products and technologies by connecting them with funding, expertise, strategic partners and investors.

NPC has worked with over 1,800 early-stage Canadian companies and directly invested in over 100 companies to date.

The SRF supports large business-led projects and innovation networks in areas where Canada has a demonstrated advantage. These networks bring together businesses, universities and research institutes from across the country. Funding is distributed by the network's lead applicant to partners and project recipients.

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]