Statement - Minister Joly highlights results of the sixth annual Corporations Canada diversity disclosure report

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, made the following statement:

"Today, Corporations Canada presented its 2025 annual report highlighting diversity on boards of directors and in senior management of federal distributing corporations. This sixth edition underscores Corporations Canada's dedication to ongoing review since the report's first release in 2020.

"The report's findings show some progress toward advancing diversity over the years. Diversity in leadership is a key pillar of strong corporate governance in Canada and across global markets. It fortifies decision making and drives Canadian global competitiveness. Advancing equity and representation in corporate leadership creates more diverse teams and inclusive workplaces for Canadians and Indigenous Peoples.

"While the report highlights continued increases in diversity on boards of directors and among senior management in Canadian federal distributing corporations, there remains important work to be done to build and sustain meaningful representation in corporate leadership.

"I continue to encourage Canadian businesses to report on diversity at the board and senior management levels, and I am proud to stand with businesses, thought leaders, diversity organizations and government partners across the country to drive meaningful change. Together, we can build a more inclusive future that is representative of all Canadians and Indigenous Peoples."

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]