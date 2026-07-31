Government of Canada renames Canada Impact+ Research Chairs program in honour of Eddie Goldenberg

New name recognizes Mr. Goldenberg's decades of leadership in advancing Canadian research and innovation

OTTAWA, ON, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced that the Canada Impact+ Research Chairs program has been renamed the Eddie Goldenberg Research Chairs of Canada.

The name change honours the late Eddie Goldenberg, a distinguished public servant and former chief of staff to Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, whose decades of leadership helped shape Canada's modern research and innovation landscape. A passionate advocate of excellence and opportunity, Mr. Goldenberg recognized that attracting the world's brightest minds was essential to Canada's prosperity and global competitiveness. His commitment to strengthening Canada's research ecosystem helped inspire the ideas and collaborations that continue to attract exceptional talent to Canada today.

Working alongside the Right Honourable David Johnston, former Governor General of Canada, and Dr. Alan Bernstein, Mr. Goldenberg helped play a pivotal role in advancing the Canada Global Impact+ Research Talent Initiative, launched in December 2025 as part of a $1.7 billion investment announced in Budget 2025. The initiative reflects a conviction that guided Mr. Goldenberg throughout his life and career: that Canada's greatest strength lies in the talent, ideas and ambition of its people.

At the heart of this investment is the Eddie Goldenberg Research Chairs of Canada, which will provide up to $1 billion over 12 years to support Canadian post-secondary institutions in recruiting exceptional international researchers and expatriate Canadian researchers leading transformational research projects. These chairs will help ensure that the next generation of researchers, innovators and leaders have the opportunity to build their futures in Canada and contribute to discoveries that will benefit people across the country and around the world.

By honouring Eddie Goldenberg in this way, we recognize not only his extraordinary contributions to public service but also his lifelong commitment to building a stronger Canada--one that attracts the best and brightest, supports bold ideas and believes in the power of knowledge to shape a better future.

Quotes

"Eddie Goldenberg devoted his life to advancing Canada's ambitions and strengthening our place in the world. His vision and unwavering belief in the power of research, innovation and talent helped shape the institutions and investments that continue to fuel our country's success. Renaming our world-class international research chairs program in his honour is a fitting tribute to his extraordinary legacy and a commitment to carrying his vision forward by inspiring the next generation of global research leaders to choose Canada."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Research is one of Canada's greatest strengths. Throughout his career, Eddie Goldenberg helped foster an environment where bold ideas could grow into lasting impact. The renaming of this program honours his contributions to strengthening Canada's research ecosystem and advancing discovery."

– The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

Quick facts

The Eddie Goldenberg Research Chairs of Canada remains the centrepiece of the Canada Global Impact+ Research Talent Initiative. The names of the initiative's other three programs remain unchanged: Canada Impact+ Emerging Leaders program Canada Impact+ Research Infrastructure Fund Canada Impact+ Research Training Awards

All four programs under this initiative will continue to operate under the same objectives, eligibility criteria, and terms and conditions.

After a career spanning more than three decades in public policy and public affairs, Eddie Goldenberg served as chief of staff to Prime Minister Jean Chrétien in 2003.

In 2013, Mr. Goldenberg was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in recognition of his contributions to public policy in Canada and his championing of innovation and research excellence.

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, [email protected], 613-957-2983