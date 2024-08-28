ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - A fair, free and inclusive Canada depends on all people having the opportunity to participate fully in Canada's economic, social and political life, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. That's why, two years ago today, the Government of Canada released the first Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan.

Today, on the second anniversary of the Action Plan, the federal government acknowledged both the progress made and work to do to support diversity, inclusion and respect for human rights. In support of that work, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $1.6 million for four 2SLGBTQI+ organizations based in Atlantic Canada.

Through this funding, the following three organizations will expand their capacity to improve advocacy skills, information, collaboration and tools in Prince Edward Island (PEI), and Newfoundland and Labrador (NL).

PEI Transgender Network, for their Capacity Empowerment Plan ($303,000) .

. Pride PEI Inc., for their Building Capacity for a Prouder Prince Edward Island project ($354,000) .

. Quadrangle NL Community Centre, for their 2SLGBTQIA+ Community Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing ($375,000) .

Additionally, federal funding of up to $571,400 will support Trans Support NL Inc.'s Trans Healthcare is Primary Healthcare: Gender Affirming Healthcare Settings Toolkit project. This project will address the need for trans-inclusive and gender-affirming healthcare services by providing primary care providers and similar professions in the province with a gender-affirming healthcare toolkit and training on implementation and use of the resource.

In marking the second anniversary of the Action Plan, the Government of Canada continues to work to advance equal rights and improve social, economic, and health outcomes for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. The progress underway is a solid foundation to further advance rights and equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and the federal government is committed to forward momentum, including through the funding announced today. This will continue to be guided by collaboration with 2SLGBTQI+ communities and partners, whose work and lived experiences help address inequities experienced by 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

Quotes

"Today, we mark the second anniversary of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan. This reminds us that, led by 2SLGBTQI+ communities and organizations, we have made amazing progress in this country. At the same time, it ensures we remain on the path towards greater inclusion, diversity and freedom. This is the path being carved by these organizations in Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, and the federal government is proud to support this momentum. An inclusive society is a vibrant one, and the Government of Canada will continue to work alongside grassroots organizations to work towards that vision."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Two years ago, we announced Canada's first Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan. But that plan has to be delivered by the people who know best: grassroots organizations in their communities. Today's funding will help them do that, so people are free to be who they are and love who they choose."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl

"Working with grassroots organizations, led by the 2SLGBTQI+ community, is how we will create and sustain safe and vibrant communities here in St. John's and across Newfoundland and Labrador and the Atlantic region. Supporting the commendable work of these organizations brings us one step closer to the diverse, inclusive vision of the 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan."

Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East

Quick facts

Between 2019-2021, 1.3 million Canadians aged 15 years and older (4.4% of the Canadian population) reported being part of the 2SLGBTQ+ population.

A 2019 Canadian Health Survey of Children and Youth identified that 77% of sexually and gender diverse youth reported being the target of bullying in the previous year. Not only are sexually and gender diverse youth more likely to be bullied, but their mental health is also often worse than cisgender youth attracted exclusively to a different gender.

Among those aged 15 years and older, 3 in 10 (29.7%) 2SLGBTQ+ people reported their mental health to be fair or poor, compared with fewer than 1 in 10 non-2SLGBTQ+ individuals (9.1%).

2SLGBTQI+ homeless respondents had a greater likelihood of reporting all health challenges than their non-2SLGBTQI+ counterparts. Differences were greatest for learning or cognitive limitations (48% for 2SLGBTQI+ respondents, compared to 31% for non-2SLGBTQI+ ones) and mental health issues (78% for 2SLGBTQI+ respondents, compared to 57% for non-2SLGBTQI+ ones).

The Government of Canada has invested over $250 million to advance rights and improve equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities over the past 8 years. As part of this total, $100 million over five years (2022-27) has been committed directly to the Action Plan.

Associated links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Contacts: Carolyn Svonkin, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]