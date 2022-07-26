OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Yesterday, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, concluded a tour of Newfoundland and Labrador as part of her ongoing discussions and engagement with rural partners and stakeholders across the province. The priorities and issues discussed in these meetings will help inform the design and development of the federal policies and programs that support the economic recovery and growth, as well as the resilience, of rural Canada.

During her stops, Minister Hutchings met with municipal, industry and community leaders. She discussed local economic priorities, such as helping small businesses grow and improving affordability for rural Canadians, with the Mayor of Lewisporte, Krista Freake. She also visited the Lewisporte Marina, the largest in Atlantic Canada, to learn about the importance of the marina to the local economy and the incredible opportunities it provides to the community. She then met with members of the Gander and Area Chamber of Commerce for a roundtable discussion, during which they committed to working together to attract local talent, address local housing needs and grow the tourism sector in rural Newfoundland and Labrador.

In Twillingate, Minister Hutchings visited the new lifeboat station that was built two years ago for the Canadian Coast Guard, thanks to a $8.3 million investment as part of the Oceans Protection Plan, which has strengthened protections for our coasts and wildlife, improved marine traffic and incident management, and advanced partnerships with Indigenous communities. Minister Hutchings also met with the business operators who are committed to maintaining and creating well-paying jobs in rural Newfoundland and Labrador. She visited Superior Glove's factory in Point Leamington, which produces thousands of gloves each day for workers of all industries and is one of Canada's top places to work.

The trip concluded with an Atlantic Growth Strategy (AGS) meeting in St. John's. The AGS is a federal and provincial approach to strengthening Atlantic Canada's economy through regional development. Minister Hutchings joined provincial premiers and federal ministers to discuss regional priorities, including skilled workforce and immigration, innovation, trade and investment, clean growth and climate change, and infrastructure.

Quote

"This past week, I had the opportunity to hear from Newfoundlanders and Labradorians in rural communities across the province about how inflation is having a real impact on Canadian families—from higher grocery bills to higher prices at the pump. Much like we've done over these past two years, our government will continue to help Canadians weather this newest challenge. We have a plan that includes real and tangible steps to help make life more affordable for Canadians this year, such increasing Old Age Security by 10%, enhancing the Canada Workers Benefit up to $2,400, and introducing a $500 payment for renters struggling to pay their bills. I look forward to continuing to engage with Canadians in every part of the country to ensure that rural communities reach their full potential and are part of Canada's economic recovery.

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

