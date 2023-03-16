180 jobs supported through PrairiesCan investments of over $10.2 million in agri-food and advanced manufacturing innovation, and community revitalization

SASKATOON, SK, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan is a global leader in agriculture and food processing, and home to world-class advanced manufacturing solutions companies that are helping feed Canadians and the world and sustains countless jobs.

Many of these companies are located in small towns across the province, like Perdue, Yorkton and Emerald Park, generating economic benefits for these communities.

Minister Hutchings announces investments in business growth and community improvement projects across Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of $7.9 million to help five high-growth Saskatchewan businesses access the resources they need to scale-up and bring their innovative products and services to new markets. The investment supports key sectors of Saskatchewan's economy, including agriculture, agri-food and advanced manufacturing.

Minister Hutchings also announced an additional $2.3 million to build and improve recreation, tourism and community infrastructure in 13 urban, rural and Indigenous communities across Saskatchewan.

These investments, totalling $10,215,570, will help create vibrant urban and rural communities and ensure that Saskatchewan businesses thrive as strong contributors to the Prairie economy now and into the future, all while sustaining good jobs for Canadian workers.

Quotes

"Saskatchewan is home to dynamic agri-food and advanced manufacturing sectors that are key employers and drivers of Saskatchewan's economy. Our government is working in partnership with Saskatchewan entrepreneurs so they can share their innovative products and services with the global marketplace, support food security and sustainability, and create good jobs in vibrant communities across the province."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Whether it is rural farming communities, Indigenous communities, or busy urban areas, Saskatchewan is built on strong agricultural roots. Vibrant communities supported by thriving local businesses and innovative entrepreneurs will make sure that all communities participate in the province's growing economy and benefit from its success."

–The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The Food Centre has been supporting companies in launching new products and providing them interim processing solutions. This project will build on our current capacity to expand our capabilities in specific areas such as packaging, food processing, milling, modified ingredient scale-up, and ingredient isolation in the plant-based food sector."

–Mehmet Tulbek, President, The Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre Inc.

"Protein Powered Farms and Sunnydale Foods welcomes Canada's investment in Saskatchewan's first commercial scale extrusion facility. It is a strong signal of Canada's confidence in Saskatchewan's capacity to develop sustainable food products that are both healthy for consumers and healthy for the planet. This project showcases how Canada is leading the way in sustainable and environmentally conscious food development."

–Heidi Dutton, Protein Powered Farms Inc.

""Prairie's Canada funding toward our trail development provides Whitecap Dakota community residents and Dakota Dunes Resort visitors with safe, accessible, year round recreation activity options. These trails further our community and tourism development and provide an opportunity for education on Dakota history and culture that can support reconciliation."

–Chief Darcy Bear, Whitecap Dakota First Nation

Quick facts

Saskatchewan is home to more than 40 per cent of Canada's cultivated farmland and is one of the largest exporter of agri-food products in Canada .

is home to more than 40 per cent of cultivated farmland and is one of the largest exporter of agri-food products in . Since 2012, Saskatchewan's annual revenue from value-added agriculture has almost doubled from $3.5 billion to an estimated $6.8 billion in 2020-21.

annual revenue from value-added agriculture has almost doubled from to an estimated in 2020-21. More than 300 food processing and beverage companies in Saskatchewan produce a wide range of cereal, meat, dairy and bakery products, as well as food ingredients.

produce a wide range of cereal, meat, dairy and bakery products, as well as food ingredients. Saskatchewan companies design and produce world-class advanced manufacturing solutions. The sector is a key employer of graduates from universities and technical schools.

Backgrounder

Federal funding of $10,215,570 through PrairiesCan to support 18 projects in urban, rural and Indigenous communities across Saskatchewan, creating and maintaining 180 jobs.

These investments in the Saskatchewan economy will support innovation and business growth in agri-food and advanced manufacturing, and community revitalization.

Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) – Investment of $6,400,000

Through the BSP program, the Government of Canada is supporting high-growth businesses that are seeking to improve productivity, scale-up and commercialize technology. It offers interest-free, repayable funding to incorporated businesses. The BSP program supports incorporated high-growth businesses that have been operating in the Prairie Provinces for a minimum of two years. Three Saskatchewan BSP recipients receiving funding through PrairiesCan were announced today:

Protein Powered Farms Inc. ($3,000,000)

Install new plant-based fiber and extrusion equipment to increase its ingredient processing capacity and develop new products. Protein Powered Farms is a protein extraction plant, located in Perdue , which extracts protein from peas, lentils and fava beans.





Install new plant-based fiber and extrusion equipment to increase its ingredient processing capacity and develop new products. Protein Powered Farms is a protein extraction plant, located in , which extracts protein from peas, lentils and fava beans. TC Nutrition Inc. ( $2,797,500 )

Install advanced manufacturing processing and packaging equipment at its new manufacturing facility in Saskatoon . TC Nutrition manufactures and packages nutritional supplements.





Install advanced manufacturing processing and packaging equipment at its new manufacturing facility in . TC Nutrition manufactures and packages nutritional supplements. SeedMaster Manufacturing Ltd. ($602,500)

Integrate new advanced manufacturing technologies that will expand its production and export packaging capacities in order to increase global sales. Located in Emerald Park , SeedMaster designs, builds and distributes precision seeding equipment.

Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) – Investment of $1,000,000

Through the RIE program, the Government of Canada makes targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations that support businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow and compete globally. RIE is open to not-for-profit organizations that support businesses, innovators and entrepreneurs, for start-up, growth, productivity, technology commercialization, technology adoption, and export and investment attraction. One Saskatchewan RIE recipient receiving funding through PrairiesCan was announced today:

Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre Inc. ($1,000,000)

Enhance co-packaging capacity for the agri-food sector in Saskatchewan .

Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) – Investment of $500,000

JGF provides funding to businesses and organizations to help create jobs and position local economies for long-term growth. The Fund, delivered by Canada's regional development agencies, provides $700 million nationally over three years. Today, one JGF project funded through PrairiesCan was announced:

Parkland Welding & Machine LTD. ($500,000)

Install automation equipment at its Yorkton plant to increase manufacturing capacity of its fluid power products which are used by original equipment manufacturer's (OEM's) across North America .

Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) – Investment of $2,315,570

The CCRF helps communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can continue to rebound from the impacts of the pandemic. With a national investment of $500 million over two years, the Fund's purpose is to help not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other community groups, as well as Indigenous communities build new community infrastructure and revitalize existing assets, bring people to public spaces, create jobs, and stimulate local economies. Today, 13 Saskatchewan CCRF recipients received funding through PrairiesCan:

City of North Battleford ($734,267)

Revitalize aging downtown streets in North Battleford .





Revitalize aging downtown streets in . Whitecap Dakota First Nation ($675,000)

Develop a community trail network at Whitecap Dakota First Nation.





Develop a community trail network at Whitecap Dakota First Nation. Lloydminster Native Friendship Centre Inc. ($239,800)

Revitalize and upgrade the Lloydminster Native Friendship Centre and outdoor area.





Revitalize and upgrade the Lloydminster Native Friendship Centre and outdoor area. City of Regina ($225,000)

Upgrade an accessible spray park and playground at Imperial Park.





Upgrade an accessible spray park and playground at Imperial Park. Village of Clavet ($149,940)

Construct a new playground and install fitness equipment at Bentley Park and upgrade playground equipment at Queen Street Park.





Construct a new playground and install fitness equipment at Bentley Park and upgrade playground equipment at Queen Street Park. Rural Municipality of Spy Hill No. 152 ($67,575)

Replace the curling club roof.





Replace the curling club roof. Town of Rouleau ($48,750)

Make improvements at the community centre.





Make improvements at the community centre. Town of Lashburn ( $48,038 )

Build a multi-use paved sport pad in Heritage Park.





) Build a multi-use paved sport pad in Heritage Park. Town of Mossbank ($45,000)

Construct a trail system connecting to the downtown area.





Construct a trail system connecting to the downtown area. Town of Hanley ($33,420)

Upgrade the spray park.





Upgrade the spray park. Rural Municipality of Turtle River No. 469 ($18,000)

Rebuild the outdoor skating rink in Vawn .





Rebuild the outdoor skating rink in . Town of LeRoy ($15,780)

Build an accessible walking path around an assisted living facility and make improvements to a downtown park.





Build an accessible walking path around an assisted living facility and make improvements to a downtown park. Rural Municipality of Heart's Hill No. 352 ($15,000)

Install a new wheelchair ramp at Cactus Lake Hall.

Associated links

