Minister Hajdu invites organizations to apply for funding to promote accessibility and disability inclusion during National AccessAbility Week

GATINEAU, QC, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - To build a stronger, barrier-free Canada, the Government of Canada is investing in community projects that promote accessibility, foster disability inclusion and build a Canada where every person has the chance to contribute their talents and thrive.

Today, to mark National AccessAbility Week (NAAW) 2026, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, launched a call for proposals under the Accessible Canada Fund – NAAW stream.

Under this call for proposals, up to $3.6 million over three years is available to support up to 20 projects that will promote the implementation of the Accessible Canada Act and its regulations through NAAW activities that:

highlight the contributions of persons with disabilities;

raise awareness and promote accessibility and inclusion in communities and workplaces across Canada;

reduce stigma and attitudinal barriers toward persons with disabilities; and

allow organizations to share best practices and lessons learned related to NAAW activities within the disability community.

Eligible organizations have until July 28, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. EDT to apply for funding by going to the Accessible Canada – National AccessAbility Week Funding webpage and accessing the application for funding form and instructions.

The Accessible Canada Fund supports the goal set by the Accessible Canada Act of building a country free of physical, societal and attitudinal barriers.

Quotes

"Every Canadian deserves the opportunity to succeed, contribute and be valued for who they are. National AccessAbility Week reminds us that building a barrier-free Canada is a shared responsibility; we can't do this work alone. It is only by working together that we can break down barriers and build a stronger and more accessible Canada, where no one is left behind."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick facts

According to the 2022 Canada Survey on Disability, 27% of Canadians aged 15 and over--or about 8 million persons--report as having at least one disability.

NAAW 2026 runs from May 31 to June 6, 2026, and is a nationwide week of recognition that celebrates the many social, economic and cultural achievements of persons with disabilities. The theme for NAAW 2026 is: "Building a Strong, Accessible Canada."

The Accessible Canada Fund – NAAW stream provides grant funding to projects that raise awareness of the importance of accessibility and disability inclusion in different sectors, workplaces and communities across Canada.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]