GATINEAU, QC, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Youth across Canada have the dedication and the creativity needed for bold, innovative solutions to tackle today's environment, biodiversity, and climate challenges. The Government of Canada understands that delivering meaningful progress on climate action, nature restoration, and environmental protection for all is possible only when young people are engaged in the decisions that affect their future.

That is why, today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced the members of the next cohort of the Environment and Climate Change Youth Council (ECCYC). This group of young leaders from across Canada will provide their perspectives and advice on a variety of topics ranging from nature restoration to environmental protection, resiliency, climate action and beyond—helping to inform federal decision makers.

The ECCYC supports Canada's Youth Policy, which creates opportunities for young people to have their perspectives be meaningfully heard. It offers young people a place to collaborate, share their ideas, gain skills, advance their careers, and expand their networks with peers from across Canada.

This cohort starts their term in a strong position thanks to the work of the inaugural ECCYC members. With the first cohort, the ECCYC achieved many accomplishments, such as advising on the development of the National Framework for Environmental Learning and contributing to Canada's negotiating priorities at the United Nations' climate and biodiversity conferences. Read the new members' biographies to learn about them.

Quotes

"The Youth Council provides an important platform for young Canadians to share their perspectives as they connect with me and other federal decision makers on critical climate and environmental issues. Empowered young Canadians are playing a huge role in helping our country to succeed as we build a more sustainable future for years to come for them and generations to come. I look forward to working with this cohort of dedicated young leaders."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Young people have been leading the fight against climate change for years. So as we strive towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, it's crucial to engage youth. This council provides an excellent opportunity for young people to work together to develop real solutions to tackle climate change. To the new cohort and to all young people who continue to be engaged, thank you for demonstrating leadership and for your efforts towards creating a cleaner and more sustainable future for us all."

– The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth of Canada

Quick facts

Youth Council members will serve a two-year term on a volunteer basis.

Members were selected from applicants across Canada between the ages of 18 and 29, through a merit-based process seeking to include Indigenous perspectives, regionally varied perspectives, and educational and work experience from a variety of vantage points.

between the ages of 18 and 29, through a merit-based process seeking to include Indigenous perspectives, regionally varied perspectives, and educational and work experience from a variety of vantage points. Members will have the opportunity to advise on Canada's environmental and climate policies and build relationships with other dynamic and engaged young people.

environmental and climate policies and build relationships with other dynamic and engaged young people. The Youth Council delivers on the objectives of Canada's Youth Policy, which sets out a vision to ensure youth voices are heard and considered in government decision-making.

Youth Policy, which sets out a vision to ensure youth voices are heard and considered in government decision-making. According to the 2021 State of Youth Report, the environment and climate action are one of the top priorities among young Canadians.

