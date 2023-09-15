GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada always strives to play a constructive role on the international stage, as nations work together to fight the triple crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, has been invited by the COP28 President Designate to facilitate political-level discussions ahead of the climate summit in Dubai, and in the context of the first global stocktake of the Paris Agreement.

Together with Minister Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment of Egypt, Minister Guilbeault will engage Ministers from all countries to identify solutions and inform the decisions governments must make on all elements related to means of implementation, finance, technology, and capacity building for the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Quotes

"Canada is ready to support as co-facilitator to help shape these important discussions ahead of, and at, COP28. The sharp increase in extreme climate-related events worldwide points to the urgency of the situation, the need for urgent ambition, and the increase in financial support. We have seen significant progress since the adoption of the Paris Agreement, but we need to do more, and on a faster timeline. COP28 must enable us to course correctly toward our Paris goals."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

The global stocktake is at the heart of the Paris Agreement, and 2023 marks the first year that countries will assess their progress toward meeting the Paris Agreement goals. While this is the first global stocktake, in many ways it is the most important—based on the latest available science, we know that the next several years are critical for aligning global climate action to limit global warming to 1.5°Celsius.

Much like the Paris Agreement and the global stocktake, Canada's domestic approach to climate action includes built-in accountability and reporting mechanisms designed to take stock of progress achieved, revisit our climate change policies and measures over time, and periodically enhance our ambition in response to the latest climate science.

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said, "The success of the global stocktake will ultimately determine the success of COP28. It is the defining moment of this year, this COP and … ultimately pivotal to whether or not we meet our 2030 goals."

Associated links

