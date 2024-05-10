GATINEAU, QC, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, issued the following statement to mark World Migratory Bird Day on May 11:

"On World Migratory Bird Day, we celebrate birds who travel extraordinary distances and play an essential role in maintaining healthy and resilient ecosystems in our communities. As birds forage for food, build nests, and live on the land, they disperse plants and seeds, control insects and rodents, and provide pollination services. Birds are the chorus to nature's biodiversity, and they enrich the lives of Canadians.

"Canada's diverse landscapes support an abundance of birds, seasonally hosting about 470 different species, of which about 380 are migratory. However, despite their great adaptability, science shows significant decreases in many bird populations. Three billion birds have been lost since 1970 in North America, and half of bird populations are in decline worldwide. This is why the Government of Canada is taking action by tackling threats to migratory birds, such as habitat loss and climate change, and supporting work with many partners, including other governments, Indigenous peoples, non-profit organizations, communities, and citizen scientists.

"As birds know no borders, collaboration is essential to build a nature-positive future for lasting impacts on bird populations here and around the world. Canada has a long history of bird monitoring, and its expertise in the field allows us to effectively understand bird movements, identify priority sites for conservation, and support protection measures in the right places.

"Actions both big and small can have an impact. Canada is committed to protecting at least 30 percent of land and water by 2030—one of the global goals agreed to in the historic Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework in 2022. When we work with partners to protect forests and wetlands, we are protecting the ecosystems where migratory birds thrive. We can also take action, quite literally, in our own backyards. As avian influenza continues to affect birds globally, bird feeders in backyards should be cleaned regularly, at least every two weeks, and removed from areas open to poultry and other domestic animals. Keeping cats inside or from roaming outdoors can contribute to saving tens of millions of birds in Canada yearly. Additionally, approximately 70,000 birds die every single day from a collision with a window. Window markers, moving houseplants back from windows, and turning off lights in rooms not in use can help prevent this issue.

"What is good for birds is good for us. Let's mark this special day by thinking about all the meaningful actions we can take to protect and conserve migratory birds here and everywhere."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Senior Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]