Minister Guilbeault's statement on the conclusion of the Fifth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5)

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, issued the following statement at the conclusion of the Fifth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5) in Busan, Republic of Korea, which took place from November 25 to December 1, 2024.

"Two years ago, the United Nations Environment Assembly unanimously adopted a historic resolution to develop a new, legally binding agreement on plastic pollution by the end of 2024. Canada came to the Republic of Korea determined to conclude an ambitious and historic agreement on plastic pollution. While we were not able to reach a deal this time, Canada's commitment to an ambitious deal has not wavered. The fight against plastic pollution internationally is not over, and we will keep pushing toward the goal of an ambitious and inclusive treaty.

"This is a crisis that affects our environment, our economies, and our communities. To effectively address this global challenge, we need a legally binding agreement that spans the entire life cycle of plastics—from sustainable production and consumption, restricting problematic plastic products and chemicals of concern, to waste management and addressing plastic pollution in the environment. Only through this comprehensive approach can we achieve the system-wide change necessary to combat plastic pollution and protect future generations.

"Canada's delegation included the voices of provincial and territorial partners and representatives from National Indigenous Organizations, who provided valuable feedback throughout the process.

"Canadians want their government to tackle pollution. That's why Canada is taking action to reduce plastic waste and pollution. It is also an inaugural member of the High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution and a founding member of the INC Host Country Alliance.

"Canada plays a leadership role on the global stage and at home in the fight against plastic pollution, stemming from the launch of the Ocean Plastics Charter during our 2018 G7 Presidency. We will continue to lead the way domestically on plastic pollution, taking the concrete action that Canadians want to see. We remain steadfast in implementing our comprehensive plan to reduce plastic waste and pollution and move toward a circular economy for plastics. Our plan includes new rules that require more transparency from producers and other companies on the plastics they place on the Canadian market and how they are managed at end of life; banning harmful single-use plastics; and investing and advancing in science and targeted solutions and innovations. This means improving how plastics are made, used, and managed; cutting plastic waste; building green economic opportunities; and sending a clear signal to governments and businesses so they can spur innovation, drive policy, and signal areas of investment.

"We will continue to collaborate with all Canadians, including Indigenous partners, civil society, workers, industry, and subnational governments, to drive innovation and action on plastic pollution.

"We urge all countries to maintain momentum and remain resolute in finding solutions at the resumed session of the INC to ensure the protection of the environment and the health of our communities. We owe it to the world to advance quickly and responsibly to a world free from the scourge of plastic pollution."

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is implementing an ambitious, evidence-based, comprehensive plan to reduce plastic waste and pollution and move toward a circular plastics economy through a range of complementary actions across the plastics life cycle. The Government continues to conduct and invest in science to inform actions and measure progress over time, and is committed to tackling PFAS, which are commonly referred to as "forever chemicals".

is implementing an ambitious, evidence-based, comprehensive plan to reduce plastic waste and pollution and move toward a circular plastics economy through a range of complementary actions across the plastics life cycle. The Government continues to conduct and invest in science to inform actions and measure progress over time, and is committed to tackling PFAS, which are commonly referred to as "forever chemicals". As part of its comprehensive plan, Canada launched in April 2024 the Federal Plastics Registry. The Registry requires companies, including producers and other service providers, to report annually on the quantity and types of plastic they manufacture, import, and place on the Canadian market and how they are managed at its end of life.

launched in the Federal Plastics Registry. The Registry requires companies, including producers and other service providers, to report annually on the quantity and types of plastic they manufacture, import, and place on the Canadian market and how they are managed at its end of life. The Government is committed to strengthening the chemicals management regime under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 . The proposed Watch List Approach and Plan of Priorities are some of the key new elements in support of the ongoing Chemicals Management Plan.

. The proposed Watch List Approach and Plan of Priorities are some of the key new elements in support of the ongoing Chemicals Management Plan. The Government of Canada is consulting on a proposed roadmap to extend the life of plastics in end-of-use electronics, which will help identify priority action areas to shape the foundation of a more sustainable management approach for electronics in Canada . Stakeholders, interested parties, and Canadians are invited to take part in the consultation by January 31, 2025 . The proposed roadmap is targeted for final publication by the summer of 2025. It supports the shared commitments by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments through the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment's Canada-Wide Strategy on Zero Plastic Waste and Action Plan.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]