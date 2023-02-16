OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Following the decision by the Government of New Brunswick to cease implementation of its provincial fuel charge, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, issued the following statement:

"Putting a price on pollution remains the most efficient means to fight climate change, while making life more affordable for Canadians. Not only does pollution pricing ensure it is no longer free to pollute anywhere in Canada, but in places where the federal pollution pricing system applies, it actually puts more money back into Canadians' pockets through Climate Action Incentive payments.

"Since 2019, every province and territory in Canada has had a price on carbon pollution. Canada's approach is flexible—any province or territory can design its own pricing system tailored to local needs, or it can choose the federal pricing system.

"In November 2022, the Government of Canada confirmed that New Brunswick's plans to update its pollution pricing system met the strengthened minimum national standards that apply to all pricing systems for the 2023–2030 period. New Brunswick is now requesting the federal backstop fuel charge to apply, in place of a New Brunswick fuel charge. Applying the federal fuel charge will see all the proceeds of pollution pricing returned directly to New Brunswickers through Climate Action Incentive payments, as is the case in the other Atlantic provinces. New Brunswick will continue to apply its own pollution pricing system for industrial emitters.

"I welcome New Brunswick's request, and the federal government will move quickly to provide a formal response. The request to use the federal system is good news for New Brunswickers, who would begin receiving Climate Action Incentive payments by cheque or direct bank deposit every three months once the system is in place. These payments make sure that the money collected is returned directly to families to make life more affordable. By way of comparison, in the coming year, every three months a family of four will get $328 in Newfoundland and Labrador, $248 in Nova Scotia, and $240 in Prince Edward Island. Across the country, eight out of ten Canadians get more back than they pay, with low- and medium-income households benefitting the most.

"Climate Action Incentive rebate payments are just one way our government is focused on putting money back into the pockets of Canadians while fighting climate change. Recently, the Government of Canada announced over half a billion dollars to support Canadians to switch from oil furnaces to heat pumps in their homes, something families in Atlantic Canada have been asking for to help save money on monthly bills. Additionally, thousands of Atlantic Canadians have already taken advantage of the Greener Homes programs to pay for energy-saving doors, windows, and other upgrades.

"The Government of Canada will move quickly to provide a formal response, and will work closely with the Government of New Brunswick as it determines when it could begin applying the federal fuel charge and start issuing Climate Action Incentive payments to New Brunswick.

"Pollution pricing works, and more and more provinces across the country are choosing the federal system. The federal approach to carbon pricing is good news for families that get rebate payments worth hundreds of dollars every three months, and it's good news for our environment as we keep our air clean."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

