OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Protecting the species and natural spaces that Canadians love is important for communities from coast to coast to coast and for the planet. Conserving nature is foundational to all efforts to combat the triple crises of biodiversity loss, climate change, and pollution.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced that the Government of Canada will bring provincial and territorial governments and national Indigenous organizations together on May 25–26, to discuss halting and reversing biodiversity loss in Canada. The goal is to put nature on a path to recovery by 2050, including the development of Canada's 2030 Biodiversity Strategy. It will be the first face-to-face ministers' meeting since December's breakthrough COP15, where the world agreed to the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The Global Framework adopted some of Canada's top priorities, including protecting 30 percent of land and water by 2030, respecting the rights and roles of Indigenous peoples, and addressing the key drivers of biodiversity loss, such as pollution and overexploitation of nature. Canada intends to continue showing leadership as one of the first countries to develop and implement its domestic strategy, and Minister Guilbeault is calling on provinces and territories to support the national 30-by-30 target through timely and appropriate contributions. Provinces and territories have a critical role to play in this space, as they have significant authority over land use in their jurisdictions.

The Government of Canada recently released a Discussion Paper entitled Toward a 2030 Biodiversity Strategy for Canada and is inviting all Canadians to share their priorities on biodiversity by completing an online survey. The Discussion Paper provides information to Canadians on some of the key issues and challenges, as well as the opportunities involved in protecting biodiversity.

The meeting with partners and the launch of the survey are to ensure that the development of Canada's 2030 Biodiversity Strategy considers diverse perspectives, experiences, and expertise.

"Every Canadian can rally behind the protection and restoration of nature and biodiversity, and it is only by working in partnership with provinces, territories, Indigenous peoples, and Canadians, that we will see true progress toward our ambitious goals. Despite all of our investments, the federal government cannot meet this challenge alone. When we put nature and biodiversity at the heart of the decision-making process at all levels of government, Indigenous communities, labour and civil society, every sector of society can join in the effort—just as every sector and region feels the benefits. We all have a role to play. And we must accelerate our progress."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Canada successfully co-hosted and brokered a global biodiversity agreement at COP15 in December 2022 in Montréal and will host the upcoming Global Environment Facility Assembly where Governments are expected to launch the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund.

Up to $800 million to support up to four Indigenous-led conservation initiatives through an innovative funding model, Project Finance for Permanence, which is based on partnership to identify shared goals for protecting nature.

$350 million in new and additional funding to support developing countries in protecting nature.

$255 million toward projects to help developing countries build a strong future, including by fighting climate change, protecting nature, and supporting resilient local economies.

$227.5 million in additional support for ocean restoration, conservation, and research across Canada .

Canada is also advancing the domestic ban on harmful single-use plastics to help keep plastics out of our natural environment.

