The Government of Canada addresses key challenges for the future of culture

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honorable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, is currently in Spain to take part in Mondiacult, the global conference of culture ministers from the 194 member states of UNESCO, which aims to define the global agenda for culture.

The Minister made the following statement:

"Culture is a powerful driver of innovation, inclusion, and economic growth. It is a fundamental pillar of our Canadian identity.

The digital and artificial intelligence (AI) transformation is deeply changing the way we create, deliver, and consume culture. These tools offer tremendous opportunities to creative industries by pushing the limits of innovation, broadening access to the arts and creative works, and amplifying the diversity of voices.

However, these digital transformations are also putting increased pressure on the cultural sector--both in Canada and internationally, particularly in the French-speaking world. There is an urgent need for action to guarantee respect for copyright, ensure the transparency of AI-generated content, and protect jobs in the cultural sector.

Canada is committed to promoting a responsible and human-centered approach to AI and digital transformation. These technologies need to be allies in service of culture. This is why, thanks to pioneering laws, we will support the discoverability of cultural content and fair payment for creators.

Culture and creativity must be at the heart of the solutions to the great challenges of our time. Canada will continue to be a committed partner, alongside its international allies, so that our cultural policies strengthen diversity, innovation, and sustainability."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

