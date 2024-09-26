GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, issued the following statement as Canada and Norway conclude the ministerial consultation on the plastic pollution treaty on the margins of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and ahead of the fifth and final negotiations of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) in the Republic of Korea later this year.

"Plastics are being produced and consumed at a growing rate, travelling beyond national borders, posing a risk to wildlife, and damaging ecosystems. Millions of metric tons of plastic pollution are entering our oceans every year, which is leaving a legacy of environmental impacts for future generations. Canada is taking ambitious action to reduce plastic pollution and help Canadians move toward a circular economy through an evidence-based and comprehensive plan. This plan addresses the entire lifecycle of plastics and keeps plastic in the economy and out of the environment. But we can't just take action at home—plastic pollution is a global problem that is only getting worse.

"Two years ago, the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) unanimously adopted a historic and ambitious resolution to develop a new, legally binding instrument on plastic pollution by the end of 2024. Canada has been actively involved in the development of this global agreement since then, which included hosting the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-4) in April 2024 with over 3,000 participants from around the world.

"To continue the momentum, the Governments of Canada and Norway co-hosted a ministerial consultation on the plastic pollution treaty this week in New York that helped identify areas of convergence ahead of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5). It is a critical point in negotiations, and Canada invites all member states and ministers to intensify their efforts to chart the path toward an ambitious and effective global deal to protect human health and the environment from plastic pollution. Canada looks forward to working with other member states, Indigenous peoples, intergovernmental partners, and stakeholders to reach a final negotiated agreement to end plastic pollution at the last scheduled negotiation session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) in the Republic of Korea this November."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Oliver Anderson, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-962-0686, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]