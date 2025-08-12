GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the First Nations-Canada Joint Committee on Climate Action (JCCA) released its seventh annual report to the Prime Minister and the National Chief. The Annual Report outlines the steps taken toward a stronger and more transparent climate partnership, highlighting JCCA'S commitment and progress towards the shared goals of advancing First Nations Climate Leadership. This includes the full partnership of First Nations in all federal climate policy and supporting self-determined climate action.

The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) and the Government of Canada have been working in close partnership to advance climate action since 2017. The success of this partnership relies on meaningful respect and implementation of First Nations' rights, title, governance, and leadership. Ongoing, direct engagement with First Nations rights and titleholders is essential.

In 2024, the JCCA focused its efforts on several areas, including the following:

Analyzing, reporting and proposing solutions to address identified gaps and challenges in First Nations access to federal climate change-related funding.

Strengthening intergenerational and intersectional dialogue, continuing to create spaces for the inclusion and promotion of Indigenous youth voices by hosting youth sessions at each of its meetings.

Reviewing and updating the JCCA mandate based on lessons from the JCCA five-year review.

For 2025, the JCCA has committed to holding discussions and making progress on four priorities:

Uplifting First Nations Climate Leadership in federal policy and programs;

Monitoring progress and delivering results for First Nations;

Strengthening dialogue through long-term relationship-building; and

Improving communication and broadening the reach of the JCCA.

The JCCA works actively to ensure that at minimum the standards of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples—including the right to free, prior and informed consent—are considered meaningfully in federal climate policy and programs, enabling the direct contributions of First Nations youth, women, Elders and participants from every region.

Quotes

"This annual report is a reminder of the importance of collaboration between First Nations and the Government of Canada as we face the ongoing challenge of climate change. There is still much to be done, but we will continue to work together to advance shared priorities, address barriers to federal climate funding, and support First Nations in accessing capacity and tools to lead climate action in their communities. I look forward to continuing to work with all JCCA members to advance climate policy and action through this partnership."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Working together with partners like the Assembly of First Nations is essential to adapting our climate approach for the future. First Nations are disproportionately impacted by climate change, especially those who live in remote areas. First Nations leaders are best positioned to make decisions about how and where support will be provided, this government is here to assist where needed."

– The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services of Canada

"In the North, climate leadership begins with partnership and progresses through dialogue. The First Nations–Canada Joint Committee on Climate Action is a space for us to discuss priorities like clean energy, climate adaptation, and resilience. Together, we can make sure that decisions affecting First Nations communities are informed by their knowledge and grounded in their rights."

– The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs

"First Nations have been caring for the land and waters across Canada since time immemorial. Their knowledge and leadership make them essential partners in protecting our environment for future generations. This report reflects meaningful progress we've made together towards building a greener future and stronger climate partnerships between Canada and First Nations."

– The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"The growing frequency and severity of impacts on First Nations from increasing temperatures, raging wildfires, and other extreme climate events all demonstrate the absolute need for climate action taken collaboratively with First Nations. We need better environmental stewardship and that requires respect of First Nations rights and title. First Nations continue to demonstrate climate leadership in our governance and stewardship of the Lands and Waters. The JCCA report highlights the transformative approaches and leadership of First Nations. There must be direct investment in First Nations capacity-building and climate-adaptation practices and our full inclusion in emergency management and development decision-making."

– AFN National Chief, Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak

Quick facts

In 2024, the JCCA made progress on several key priorities, including launching the new JCCA website, deepening the consideration and mainstreaming of the AFN National Climate Strategy within federal climate policy, and making space for First Nations youth and supporting their participation to encourage intergenerational and intersectional dialogue on climate change.

The Joint Committee on Climate Action (JCCA), endorsed through the Assembly of First Nations Resolution No. 22/2017, was established in 2016, following a commitment by the former Prime Minister and the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

The JCCA seeks to promote First Nations' full and effective participation in federal climate action. It respects the governance, rights and leadership of First Nations and serves as a unique forum where First Nations' advocates and federal officials can collaborate on climate change priorities and policy.

The JCCA's mandate does not replace or alleviate the Crown of its duty to consult directly with First Nations' rights holders at the local, regional and national levels on climate change issues and to meet its consent obligations

The JCCA is made up of First Nations' advocates and climate experts from all regions of Canada , representatives of the Assembly of First Nations and Government of Canada officials from numerous federal departments, including, but not limited to: Environment and Climate Change Canada, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, Indigenous Services Canada, Natural Resources Canada, Health Canada, Canadian Heritage and Infrastructure Canada.

