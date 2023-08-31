GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss call for urgent global action. Because these crises know no geopolitical boundaries, Canada works with others around the world to take ambitious action. As a major emitter, and large country, China's engagement is required.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, has wrapped up his attendance at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development (CCICED). For more than 30 years, the CCICED has served as a vehicle to advance policies and practices that prevent pollution, protect biodiversity, and combat climate change.

The CCICED AGM provided an international forum for Minister Guilbeault to advance cooperation and ambition on a number of environmental issues, including the implementation of the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework. He also met with environmental non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and representatives from United Nations' agencies who are all working to advance environmental action.

Canada's evolving approach to China is a critical part of the Indo-Pacific Strategy. There, we outlined how our approach to China is shaped by a clear-eyed assessment of today's China and is anchored in the protection and promotion of our Canadian values and interests. We also explained that the Government of Canada will challenge China when it ought to, and will cooperate with China when it must. One of the key objectives of our strategy is to ensure a sustainable and green future for Canadians and all people in the Indo-Pacific region. In this case, because of its sheer size and influence, cooperation with China is necessary to address the world's existential pressures, such as climate change and biodiversity loss.

"Record-setting wildfires and heatwaves are testament to the fact that these global challenges know no borders. Canada will continue to challenge China when needed, while also advancing cooperation on the global threat of climate change."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Minister Guilbeault is the first Canadian Minister to visit China since 2019. Minister Guilbeault to attend the CCICED Annual General Meeting

since 2019. Minister Guilbeault to attend the CCICED Annual General Meeting Former Canadian Ministers Peter Kent (2014) and Catherine McKenna (2016) have attended past CCICED Annual General Meetings.

(2014) and (2016) have attended past CCICED Annual General Meetings. The CCICED is a high-level, international advisory body established in 1992. It helps strengthen cooperation between China and the international community on environment and sustainable development policies.

and the international community on environment and sustainable development policies. A range of international representatives serve in various capacities on the CCICED, including Vice Chairpersons from the United Nations Development Programme, the United Nations Environment Programme, and the Centre for International Climate Research. CCICED members come from a number of countries, including Canada , Germany , Japan , the Netherlands , Norway , Sweden , the United Kingdom , and South Africa .

, , , , , , the , and . Since travel resumed following the lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions, ministerial-level representatives from the United States , France , Germany and other European Union countries, and the European Commission, have also travelled to China to discuss environmental issues, among other priorities.

, , and other European Union countries, and the European Commission, have also travelled to to discuss environmental issues, among other priorities. Minister Guilbeault has strengthened relations with many international partners, including leading Canada's delegation at COP26 in Glasgow and COP27 in Sharm El-Sheik, where, with Canada's leadership, countries agreed to substantial new climate commitments. Minister Guilbeault also co-led, along with Jennifer Morgan , German State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action, the delivery plan to make good on countries' commitment for $100 billion in climate financing to assist developing countries mitigate and adapt to climate change.

