NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is working with partners around the world to take real and sustained action on the triple crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and plastic pollution. The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, wrapped up Canada's participation in the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Minister met with the President of Kenya, His Excellency Dr. William Ruto, where both countries shared common ambitions on plastic pollution, climate change, and biodiversity. They discussed opportunities to deepen the important bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Minister Guilbeault held meetings with environment ministers in Africa, as well as civil society, business leaders, and youth on advancing progress on climate, biodiversity, and the elimination of plastic pollution.

Canada also hosted a ministerial meeting in advance of the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiation Committee (INC-4) in Ottawa, where governments will continue negotiating an international, legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution.

During the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly, Canada launched the Intergovernmental Negotiation Committee Host Country Alliance, alongside Uruguay, France, Kenya, and the Republic of Korea, where ministers expressed their shared commitment to conclude negotiations by the end of 2024. Canada is also collaborating with other nations to develop effective strategies and solutions to this pressing environmental challenge by contributing to discussions at the High Ambition Coalition on Plastic Pollution Ministerial.

Canada is committed to concluding an ambitious global agreement by the end of this year to end plastic pollution; to paving the way for progress on biodiversity loss and nature conservation at COP16 in Colombia; and to obtaining strong outcomes to further address climate change at COP29 in Azerbaijan.

Quotes

"We know the world needs to do more collectively to tackle the triple crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and plastic pollution. I'm encouraged by the collaboration demonstrated at the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly, especially toward developing the global agreement on plastic pollution. Canada looks forward to welcoming country delegations, partners, and stakeholders from around the world to Ottawa in April 2024 for the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiation Committee to continue the ambitious work needed to achieve this united goal."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Canada recognizes the pressing need for global biodiversity conservation. By empowering nature organizations, our government is working to preserve our natural heritage, while also fostering climate resilience in ecosystems around the world. There is power in collaborating to protect local communities, while working to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come."

– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development

Quick facts

At the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly, Minister Guilbeault, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, announced the allocation of $107 million to Canada's Partnering for Nature initiative. This funding is part of Canada's $350 million international biodiversity commitment made at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in December 2022 in Montréal. The Partnering for Nature initiative will invest in projects with nature organizations, including Canadian partners, to help protect and conserve, as well as support the sustainable use of, nature in some of the world's most vulnerable regions.

In 2022, Canada and all other United Nations member states agreed at the resumed fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2) to establish the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee with the mandate to develop a legally binding, global agreement on plastic pollution by the end of 2024.

The fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution will be held in Ottawa, Ontario, from April 23 to 29, 2024, and will welcome delegations, high‑level representatives, partners, and stakeholders from around the world.

In 2018, Canada launched the Ocean Plastics Charter during its G7 Presidency, which has been followed by ambitious domestic actions driven by Canada's zero plastic waste agenda.

As an inaugural member of the High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution, Canada is committed to working with all countries, partners, and stakeholders to develop an ambitious and effective global agreement that addresses the full life cycle of plastics. The High Ambition Coalition is a group of more than 60 countries representing every United Nations region with the goal to end plastic pollution by 2040.

