The Government of Canada announces the successful applicant to the Call for Proposals for the Sport Support Program's Independent Safe Sport Mechanism to address issues of harassment, abuse and discrimination

GATINEAU, QC, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced that the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada (SDRCC) has been selected to establish and deliver a new Independent Safe Sport Mechanism. The main objective of this new mechanism will be to oversee the implementation of the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport (UCCMS) for federally funded sport organizations. Furthermore, the Government of Canada will provide up to $2.1 million to the SDRCC in 2021–2022 to establish and begin the delivery of this new mechanism.

Today's announcement is a result of a call for proposals that ran from November 23, 2020, to January 17, 2021, to identify the most appropriate and qualified organization to lead this important initiative. The SDRCC's expertise, experience and readiness to deliver the independent mechanism will provide a stable foundation from which an effective and trusted independent mechanism can be built.

This new mechanism is a significant step forward in providing Canadian athletes, sport organizations and other sport stakeholders with trusted and fair processes for preventing and responding to future cases of harassment, abuse, discrimination and harmful behaviour. Once the mechanism is up and running, it will be a safe and independent place for victims to report incidents. It will provide support and guidance to victims, conduct independent investigations of reported incidents, identify appropriate penalties, and conduct fair and transparent hearings and appeals.

We know that more needs to be done and we are committed to continuing to work with the sport community on this important task so that anyone involved in sport in Canada can do so in a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment.

"We have heard the calls from the sport community for a safe, independent and trusted space to address maltreatment in sport. It is crucial that victims feel that they can speak out, call attention to harmful behaviour and challenge the system to be better. This new independent mechanism will give them the opportunity to do so in a supported environment."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"This new Safe Sport mechanism will oversee the implementation of the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport, which was recently developed by the sport community to help prevent abuse and harassment in sport. Our government is grateful for all the work that has gone into this, we are heartened to see this develop as we keep putting our athletes first. This is a great opportunity to come together, and continue being strong advocates for a sport system built on the foundations of respect, safety, integrity and inclusion."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport)

""We are proud to be awarded this mandate, which has tremendous potential to create lasting benefits for generations of athletes in this country. The SDRCC team is committed to upholding integrity and fairness in the sport system and to fostering safe sport experiences for participants at all levels."

—Marie-Claude Asselin, Chief Executive Officer, Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada

The proposals received were reviewed and assessed by a 12-member committee made up of independent subject matter experts in the prevention of maltreatment, government representatives, athlete representatives and individuals identified by the sport community to represent national sport organizations and national multisport service organizations.

The mission of the SDRCC is to provide expertise and assistance to the sport community to help prevent and resolve disputes at the highest levels in the sport sector.

The SDRCC previously established the Canadian Sport Helpline project to provide professional listening and referral services by phone or text at 1-888-83-SPORT (77678) or by email at [email protected], from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time, seven days a week. The Helpline is meant to be a reference source to other existing resources across the country and will be a key component of the new mechanism's complaint intake and triaging process. The contact information stays the same.

Harassment, abuse and discrimination are an important issue in society, particularly in sport, which engages so many Canadian youth. Organizations that provide opportunities for Canadians to participate and excel in sport have a responsibility to ensure that they are providing their programs and services in an environment that is free from harassment, abuse, discrimination and harmful behaviour. Support for the sport system in Canada involves many stakeholders, including the federal government, the private sector, provincial and territorial governments, national multisport service organizations (MSOs), national sport organizations (NSOs) and Canadian sport centres and institutes.

As part of its commitment to safe sport, the Government of Canada has taken a number of steps and has made significant investments over the last few years to create a safer, more welcoming and inclusive sport environment. Still, we know that more needs to be done and we are committed to continuing to work with the sport community on this important journey.

In 2018, Sport Canada raised expectations, standards and support for federally funded organizations to ensure safe sport environments for their athletes. To be eligible for funding, all sport organizations must have a policy on harassment, abuse and discrimination, offer mandatory training on those issues, and provide access to an independent third-party to receive and manage complaints. To ensure funded organizations comply with these strict requirements, they are obliged to report annually to Sport Canada on how they are meeting the funding requirements and Sport Canada periodically reviews the quality and the development process of policies of funded sport organizations to ensure that they are appropriate.

If these requirements are not met, Sport Canada will work with the organization to identify remedial action that must be taken in order for that organization to continue to be eligible for funding.

It is important to note that while Sport Canada imposes strict funding requirements, sport organizations are independent, not-for-profit entities that are responsible for administering their sport in Canada and ensuring that their members participate in safe, healthy, welcoming and inclusive environments.

The Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport (UCCMS) was developed by the sport community, with the help of the Government of Canada, and made public on the Sport Information Resource Centre's website in January 2020. The development and release of the UCCMS has provided the Canadian sport community with a significant tool for preventing and effectively responding to incidents of maltreatment in sport. It provides the Canadian sport community with common principles for preventing maltreatment, as well as standard definitions of maltreatment and prohibited behaviour related to grooming, neglect, and physical, sexual and psychological maltreatment. Sport Canada has made it a condition of funding that sport organizations integrate the UCCMS in their organizational policies and procedures.

A call for proposals ran from November 23, 2020, to January 17, 2021, to establish and deliver an independent safe sport mechanism for the implementation of the UCCMS. As a result, the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada (SDRCC) has been selected as the successful applicant to the Call for Proposals for the Sport Support Program's Independent Safe Sport Mechanism. This means that the SDRCC will now be working on establishing and implementing this new mechanism to oversee the implementation of the UCCMS for federally funded sport organizations.

Under the leadership of the SDRCC, this new mechanism will provide a safe and independent place for victims to report incidents, offer support and guidance to victims, conduct independent investigations, identify appropriate sanctions when warranted, and conduct fair and transparent hearings and appeals.

Collectively, federal, provincial and territorial governments are working to make the sport system better, safer and more inclusive. In February 2019, federal, provincial and territorial governments all endorsed the Red Deer Declaration for the Prevention of Harassment, Abuse and Discrimination in Sport, thus committing to collaborative action to prevent harassment, abuse and discrimination in sport.

Press Release – Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Ministers Collaborate to Make Sport Safe and Inclusive

Declaration – Red Deer Declaration for the Prevention of Harassment, Abuse and Discrimination in Sport

