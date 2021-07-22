Nine creative projects are the final recipients in Quebec for the fourth round of the Creative Export Canada funding, receiving a total of $3,874,000

MONTRÉAL, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian cultural industries are unique and admired around the globe. The Government of Canada is committed to helping them expand into global markets and meet their full potential. The Creative Export Canada program was designed to support our creative industries by meeting this international demand and helping share Canadian talent and creativity with the world, and therefore positioning Canada as a distinct and innovative leader.

Today, the Honorable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the nine recipients from the province of Quebec for the fourth cohort of the Creative Export Canada program. They shared $3,874,000 in funding to support their export strategies.

Antimodular Research is the studio of Canadian artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, who received the Governor General's Award in Visual and Media Arts in 2015. The studio is dedicated to the research and development of media and electronic art and contributes to technological, scientific and contemporary art sectors in Canada through the creation and dissemination of interdisciplinary media art. They aim to export Atmospheric Memory, a touring media art exhibition co-produced by Antimodular and Manchester International Festival (MIF). The exhibition comprises interactive installations and 360-degree projections, which create an immersive experience.

Andraos & Mongiat, better known as Daily tous les jours, was founded by two women and is an international leader in the design of collective experiences in public spaces. Their work combines digital art, performance and design to create interactive works adapted to urban issues such as isolation and social tensions. They aim to accelerate the commercialization in the United Stated and in Australia of the Exportable Product Line, which is a series of turnkey interactive products for permanent installation in public spaces, and offers innovative solutions to cities, cultural institutions and real estate developers.

Infinity Experiences is a partnership between PHI Studio and Félix & Paul Studios, two pioneering companies in the fields of the arts and immersive entertainment. The company is in collaboration with TIME Studios, NASA and Oculus for the production of immersive and interactive exhibits using virtual reality, augmented reality and extended reality based on never-before-seen images and videos captured aboard the International Space Station. They aim to export the The Infinity Experience - Living Among Stars exhibits, which is an immersive traveling experience spanning over 10,000 square feet and including a 3D model at the scale of the International Space Station, culminating with a spacewalk alongside an astronaut and includes the work of contemporary artist Ryoji Ikeda.

Lambert & Fils is a studio specialized in contemporary lighting creations, focused on design, and entirely created in Canada. In 2020, the studio established their American subsidiary with their New York showroom inauguration. The company will continue its action plan targeting the American design market with promotional activities in New York, and preparations for the opening of a showroom in Los Angeles. The new collection from the Atelier products line will also be unveiled in Milan.

Minority Media was established in 2010 with the mission to become a leader in VR entertainment. Their multiplayer VR systems have been sold to family entertainment centers around the world, entertaining players with their impressive and accessible games. Minority Media typically attends industry trade shows and sells their AR/VR units directly to businesses, which were cancelled internationally due to the pandemic. The company will host virtual reality demos in small chain stores, arcades and attraction centers to target buyers directly for their game Transformers VR Battle Arena.

The 7 Fingers is an arts collective unlike any other. In 2002, the seven founders set out to redefine circus by stripping down the spectacle to its thrilling essence. The contemporary company tells stories using death-defying acrobatics with a life-affirming theatricality that is unique to The 7 Fingers. Since its inception, the company has expanded from its own signature touring shows to creating theatrical experiences as diverse as the very artistic directors themselves: original productions varying from intimate one-man shows to large-scale arena performances, Broadway musicals, artistic collaborations with renowned international artists and companies, production design and direction, special events, Olympic ceremonies, televised performances, fashion, art and music events, immersive experiences and much more.

Machine de Cirque is a Québec City-based circus company that packs high doses of dizzying feats, powerful emotions, poetry, intelligence and humour into its innovative and original circus shows. The company's ingenious and deeply human creations skillfully blend the highest levels of contemporary circus with musical and theatrical performances. Driven by this unifying vision, Machine de Cirque's unique approach to circus arts produces shows that dazzle the mind, touch the heart and move the spirit.

MRUA International is a creative company founded in 2019 and entirely dedicated to the creation of performing art shows for international markets. Their mission is to entertain a wide audience of all ages and backgrounds, on stages all over the world. The company's strength lies in its original creations, which stand out through the varied use of different performing arts languages, always based on a creative and innovative subject. It is supported by a solid artistic direction, that of its co-designers and founders. MRUA is interested in innovative, unique and meaningful projects.

Cirque Éloize, a driving force in the circus art reinvention movement since 1993, has been creating award-winning entertainment content and ranks among the world's leading contemporary circuses. Cirque Éloize has taken part in numerous prestigious international festivals and has seduced both New York's Broadway and London's West End. Its productions are crafted for a wide range of audiences and have been embraced by over fifty countries.

Exporting is vitally important to Canada's creative industries. Canadian Heritage's Creative Export Canada program helps Canadian industries attain their international goals and promote Canadian works abroad. By helping Canadian creators shine internationally, Canadians see the benefits at home as they bring with them significant economic benefits, creating jobs and fostering social prosperity.

Creative Export Canada offers funding to Canadian organizations for projects that generate export revenues and features Canadian creative content. Its mission is to increase the visibility of Canadian creative works on the international market and help increase the profitability of exports from Canada's creative industries.

Quotes

"Cultural industries are essential in sharing Canada`s identity and expertise. That is why it is so important for the Government of Canada to stand by Canadian creators who work tirelessly to enter international markets. By helping fund their projects, we are both supporting our economy, as well as our position as a cultural leader abroad."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Quebec Recipients

Antimodular Research / Recherche Antimodular – Audiovisual, visual art and music

Daily tous les jours (Andraos & Mongiat) – Design, visual art and music

Infinity experiences / Expériences infinity – Audiovisual, visual art and interactive digital media

Lambert & Fils Luminaires – Design

Minority Media – Interactive digital media and audiovisual

The 7 Fingers – Performing arts and interactive digital media

Machine de cirque – Performing arts

MRUA International – Performing arts, music and interactive digital media

Les productions Éloize (Cirque Éloize) – Performing arts, interactive digital media and music

In 2018, Canada exported close to $17 billion in creative products, which amounts to 2.4 percent of Canada's total exports.

The arts and culture sector created nearly 673,000 direct jobs and countless spin-off jobs. It also accounts for 2.6 percent of Canada's overall gross domestic product at a value of $57.1 billion.

Canada's Creative Export Strategy, including the new Creative Export Canada funding program, gives businesses and organizations in the creative sector the tools and mechanisms they need to successfully export their creative content. In this way, the government is helping Canada's creative sector shine on the world stage.

Since the creation of Creative Export Canada in 2018, 61 creative industry organizations have received a total of $31,102,704.

Canadian Heritage will be accepting new applications under the fifth cohort of the Creative Export Canada program this fall for projects with expenses incurring between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

An additional $1.5 million has been granted to the fourth intake of the Creative Export Canada program, and an additional $6 million has been granted to the fifth intake, the next and final round of the program.

Launch of Creative Canada – A Vision for Canada's Creative Industries

Creative Export Canada

Creative Export Strategy

