The Government of Canada supports our country's world-leading audiovisual industry, which promotes diverse and dynamic stories that thrill audiences here and around the world.

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, attended the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), met with Canadian film industry officials and also toured the TIFF industry Centre and TIFF: The Market. The minister issued the following statement:

"Our Canadian screen industry plays an important role in telling our diverse and beautiful stories to the world. These stories are a reminder of our culture and part of our identity. They strengthen our families and communities and shape how we see ourselves as well as how the world sees us.

This industry is also a key economic driver, supporting jobs and fuelling innovation across the country. And it is key to building Canada strong.

That's why festivals like the Toronto International Film Festival, which celebrate our stories and our storytellers, are so important.

For five decades, TIFF has showcased films that change how people experience the world and promoted the arts, culture and tourism in Canada.

This is something the Government of Canada wholeheartedly supports. That's why we made a multi-year, $23 million investment in TIFF in Budget 2024. This support will allow TIFF to expand its industry offerings, including with TIFF: The Market, a bold new initiative for industry professionals, coming in September 2026.

On behalf of Canadians, I thank TIFF for bringing us together to celebrate homegrown talent and international cinema and for giving artists a platform to share their stories."

