Minister Gould participates in Métis Nation-Saskatchewan's Early Learning and Child Care Conference

Government of Canada highlights two projects led by the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Early learning and child care programs designed by and with Indigenous families and communities give Indigenous children, including Métis children, the best start in life and form an essential part of reconciliation.

Today, Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, participated in the early learning and child care conference Guiding Our Children—Elders Sharing Their Voice, organized by Métis Nation–Saskatchewan. The Minister highlighted Canada's investments in Indigenous early learning and child care, including the implementation of a Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care system with Indigenous, provincial and territorial partners. This system builds on the vision and principles of the co-developed Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Framework to continue progress towards an early learning and child care system designed and delivered by Indigenous nations and governments that meets the needs of Indigenous families, including Métis families, wherever they live.

The Minister also brought attention to two projects led by Métis Nation–Saskatchewan to improve access to high-quality, culturally appropriate early learning and child care for Métis children.

Métis Nation–Saskatchewan is receiving almost $3 million under the Early Learning and Child Care Innovation Program for their Miyo Kiskinahamatowin ashi Sitokatowin: Awasisak Program Teaching and Supporting our Children project. This project will address parents' knowledge, language and Métis and First Nation cultural awareness to improve early development and school readiness for their children, in the Pinehouse Lake community.

Métis Nation–Saskatchewan also received over $337,000 as part of the Indigenous early learning and child care quality improvement projects for their Who I Am project. The recently completed project developed culturally relevant early learning and child care resources to help develop a strong sense of Métis identity in the 12 Métis Nation regions in Saskatchewan. Overall, these projects support new approaches to Indigenous governance, coordination and delivery of culturally appropriate early learning and child care for Métis families and children.

"Early learning and child care designed by and with Indigenous families and communities gives Indigenous children the best start in life. These projects along with the implementation of a Canada-wide early learning and child care system will give more Métis children better access to high-quality and culturally-appropriate early learning and child care."

–Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"It is our Métis government's responsibility to care for our children in the best way, to create a strong foundation in our Métis identity, culture, values, and language. Our working partnerships help make this happen. We're honoured to have the Government of Canada as one of our partners and have Minister Gould join us as we support early learning throughout Saskatchewan with our Métis government."

– Métis Nation–Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum

Quick Facts

Budget 2017 invested $1.7 billion over 10 years, starting in the 2018 to 2019 fiscal year, to support the co-developed Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Framework and strengthen culturally appropriate early learning and child care programs for Indigenous children and families.





over 10 years, starting in the 2018 to 2019 fiscal year, to support the co-developed Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Framework and strengthen culturally appropriate early learning and child care programs for Indigenous children and families. The 2020 Fall Economic Statement announced that this funding will be made permanent and ongoing at $210 million per year, starting in 2028–29. Budget 2021 committed an additional $2.5 billion over five years, and $542 million annually ongoing, to continue the progress toward establishing an early learning and child care system that meets the needs of Indigenous families, wherever they live.





per year, starting in 2028–29. Budget 2021 committed an additional over five years, and annually ongoing, to continue the progress toward establishing an early learning and child care system that meets the needs of Indigenous families, wherever they live. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has delivered real improvements to make life more affordable coast to coast to coast, including making a historic investment of up to $30 billion over five years to build a Canada -wide early learning and child care system in collaboration with provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners. By the end of 2022, child care fees will have been reduced by an average of 50%, and by March 2026 , the average child care fee for all regulated child care spaces across Canada will be $10 -a-day.

