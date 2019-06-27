Minister Gould announces appointments to Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board

OTTAWA, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board (FPSLREB) is an independent tribunal that administers the collective bargaining and grievance adjudication systems for the federal public sector, Parliamentary employees and RCMP members and reservists. It provides adjudication and mediation services and is committed to impartially resolving labour relations issues and staffing complaints.

Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, announced the reappointment of the Chair and the two Vice-Chairs of the FPSLREB:

Catherine Ebbs , will continue to chair the Board until October 8, 2020 (one-year term reappointment effective October 9, 2019 ).

, will continue to be Vice-Chairs until April 30, 2020 (six-month term reappointments effective November 1, 2019 ).

Quotes

"Arms-length bodies like the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board provide a safe space for employees to address issues. This is essential to supporting the creation and maintenance of productive and efficient workplaces, which ultimately benefits all Canadians. Building on their proven track-record, I am proud to announce that these individuals will continue to lead this important service for public servants."

‑ Honourable Karina Gould, P.C., M.P.

Quick Facts

Catherine Ebbs bring with her a wealth of experience, having previously worked with the Public Service Labour Relations Board, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police External Review Committee as well as the Parole Board of Canada .

David Olsen brings to the FPSLREB more than 35 years of experience in the areas of labour, employment and human rights law.

brings to the FPSLREB more than 35 years of experience in the areas of labour, employment and human rights law. Margaret Shannon brings to the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board (FPSLREB) extensive experience in the fields of labour relations, both within Canada and internationally, as well as employment law and human resources.

Margaret Shannon brings to the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board (FPSLREB) extensive experience in the fields of labour relations, both within Canada and internationally, as well as employment law and human resources. The Board was created on November 1, 2014 , when the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Act came into force.

, when the came into force. It provides the following two main services for the federal public sector and Parliamentary employees as well as, since June 1, 2016 , RCMP members and reservists:

, RCMP members and reservists: adjudication - hearing and deciding grievances, labour relations complaints, and other labour relations matters and dealing with staffing complaints related to internal appointments, layoffs, the implementation of corrective measures ordered by the Board, and revocations of appointments.



mediation - helping parties reach collective agreements, manage their relations under those agreements, and resolve disputes and complaints without resorting to a hearing.

Associated Link

Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board

SOURCE Minister for Democratic Institutions

For further information: (media only), please contact: Margaret Jaques, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Democratic Institutions, 613-513-4857; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420

