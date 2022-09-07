Minister Gould announces 10-day passport pick up service at four additional Service Canada Centres

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Service Canada continues to introduce a variety of new measures to improve passport service delivery and decrease wait times for Canadians as it works through unprecedented demands. The triage system introduced this summer in 17 of our 35 passport offices has made a significant impact in reducing lineups and redirecting Canadians to the appropriate means to access service. The average wait time at call centres has also improved, going from a peak of 108 minutes in April to 28 minutes last week.

Today, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, announced the designation of four additional passport pick-up locations across the country. Effective immediately, Canadians can now apply for and pick up their passport at the following Service Canada Centres:

In addition to the existing passport offices offering pick-up service, Canadians with proof of travel can now both apply and request in-person pick-up of their passport at a total of eight Service Canada Centres. Unlike the regular Service Canada Centres, these eight locations offer 10-day service, which means that Canadians can apply for a passport in one of those locations and the passport will be available in 10 business days, either by mail or in person pick-up. If Canadians need their passport in less than 10 business days, they will need to visit a passport office that offers Express or Urgent pick-up service.

The expansion of pick-up sites will allow many Canadians who need to pick up passports to do so closer to their homes. Service Canada is fully committed to providing passport services within 50km of the home of Canadians. Also, more scheduled outreach sites that will provide certain passport services will be added in the coming weeks across the country.

Quote

"Service Canada is working tirelessly to identify and implement solutions that not only improve the speedy delivery of passports, but also improve the service experience for Canadians. We will continue to make our services more accessible for all Canadians."

- Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick Facts

Since April 1, 2022 , Service Canada has issued 912,236 passports.

, Service Canada has issued 912,236 passports. For the week of August 22 to 28, 2022 , Service Canada has issued 54,667 passports.

, Service Canada has issued 54,667 passports. Started in the week of June 20 , triage measures were implemented in 17 passport offices across the country.

, triage measures were implemented in 17 passport offices across the country. On July 25 , Service Canada expanded the passport pick-up service to 5 additional passport offices: Brampton , Whitby , Pointe-Claire , Calgary Sundance and Richmond .

, Service Canada expanded the passport pick-up service to 5 additional passport offices: , , , Calgary Sundance and . On July 29 , Service Canada announced that Canadians who provided a duly completed application by mail more than 20 business days ago, and are travelling within the next 20 business days, can visit any of over 300 Service Canada Centers to make a transfer request to ensure their application is processed in time for their travel.

, Service Canada announced that Canadians who provided a duly completed application by mail more than 20 business days ago, and are travelling within the next 20 business days, can visit any of over 300 Service Canada Centers to make a transfer request to ensure their application is processed in time for their travel. On August 17 , Service Canada announced that Canadians with proof of travel can apply for and pick up their passport at Service Canada Centres in Trois-Rivières, Sault Ste. Marie , Charlottetown and Red Deer .

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

