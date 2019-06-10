Minister Goodale meets with United States Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale met today with United States Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan.

Minister Goodale and Acting Secretary McAleenan discussed the advancement of joint Canada-U.S. priorities that are fundamental to the security and prosperity of both nations' peoples. They had conversations on shared efforts to enhance national security and cyber security, as well as measures to promote the legitimate flow of people and goods across the border.

The two counterparts affirmed their common agreement that the Canada-US border is sound, secure and efficient, and of great value to both countries. They committed to continue ‎working together to further increase that value. One of the ways this can be accomplished is through common infrastructure sites at ports of entry. Working toward agreements to begin preclearance expansions, such as cargo projects, is another means.

Regarding their responsibilities for national security in their respective countries, the two counterparts discussed the importance of ongoing international cooperation on containing any threats from extremist‎ travellers returning from the Syria-Iraq conflict zone. That includes ongoing work to gather and preserve the integrity of evidence from the battlefield that could be used in Canadian and American courtrooms to prosecute those who have travelled overseas to participate in the terrorist campaigns of Daesh.

Minister Goodale also discussed with Acting Secretary McAleenan ways in which the internet and social media platforms have increasingly become tools for terrorism and violent extremism, and how the international community may be able to work together to prevent people from abusing the internet to promote and sensationalize acts of terrorism.

