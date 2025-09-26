HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - A new Tenants' Rights Program will provide Nova Scotians with free legal advice and education to better navigate housing challenges, supported by nearly $1 million in federal funding. The program is being delivered by the Nova Scotia Legal Aid Commission, which will make free legal advice and resources available to tenants across the province, including those in rural and remote areas.

The announcement is made today by Shannon Miedema, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

The Nova Scotia Legal Aid Commission will use the funding to provide timely, free legal advice to all tenants across Nova Scotia. It will also offer public legal education in communities to strengthen rights, through phone or in-person services, and community workshops. These services are available to all tenants in Nova Scotia, regardless of income. Over the next four years, thousands of Nova Scotians will benefit from this program.

With one of the highest rates of renting in the country, Nova Scotia faces a growing demand for tenant legal aid and resources. This new program will help more tenants understand their rights, and resolve disputes earlier.

"We are funding free legal advice to all tenants across Nova Scotia to better defend their rights. By supporting the province's Legal Aid Commission to deliver this new program, our government is making sure help is available everywhere in the province. This means thousands of Nova Scotians will now have somewhere to turn when facing challenges with their landlord or lease."

— The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., Member of Parliament for Central Nova,

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Tenants across Nova Scotia have long been without accessible and affordable support when navigating tenancy challenges. In Halifax, nearly 50% of households are renters, and programs like this truly make a difference. Today's announcement marks an important shift – one that will ensure tenants in our province can access free legal advice and education, thanks to funding from our federal government." — Shannon Miedema, Member of Parliament for Halifax

"The Tenants' Rights Program continues on our recent success of service delivery innovation to meet the evolving legal needs of Nova Scotians. It also builds on our longstanding services for tenants, which includes representation at hearings before the Residential Tenancies Program and on appeals to the Small Claims Court. We are grateful to Justice Canada for supporting our work providing access to justice for Nova Scotians, particularly in underserved and rural communities."

- Charlene Moore, KC, CEO of Nova Scotia Legal Aid Commission

Over the next four years, the program is expected to support thousands of Nova Scotians with many more being helped through public information sessions and materials being offered.

The Government of Canada is investing $951,590 over four years ( April 1, 2025 , to March 31, 2029 ) to support the Tenants' Rights Program in Nova Scotia .

is investing over four years ( , to ) to support the Tenants' Rights Program in . The Tenants' Rights Program has launched and is available to all tenants across Nova Scotia , providing legal information and advice to tenants regardless of their income.

, providing legal information and advice to tenants regardless of their income. Services include summary legal advice delivered by phone or in person, updated public legal education materials, and workshops on tenants' rights delivered across Nova Scotia .

. This funding is part of the Tenant Protection Fund, announced in Budget 2024, which committed $15 million over five years to provide access to legal information and advice services for renters across Canada .

