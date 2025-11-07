OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Robert Dysart, a Judge of the Court of King's Bench of New Brunswick, Trial Division, in Moncton, is appointed a Judge of the Court of Appeal of New Brunswick in Fredericton. Justice Dysart replaces Justice C. LeBlond (Fredericton), who passed away on July 3, 2025.

Quote

"I wish Justice Dysart every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of New Brunswick well as a member of the Court of Appeal of New Brunswick."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biography

Justice Robert Dysart was born and raised in Moncton. He obtained degrees in History and English Literature from Dalhousie University and the University of New Brunswick before returning to Dalhousie to study law. He obtained his Bachelor of Laws in 1996. He was called to the Bar of New Brunswick in 1997.

Prior to his appointment to the Court of King's Bench of New Brunswick in 2019, Justice Dysart articled with the law firm Stewart McKelvey. He was admitted as a partner of the firm in 2004, and he remained with Stewart McKelvey throughout his career. He maintained a broad bilingual litigation practice, including insurance, construction, and commercial litigation. His practice was focused on health law, medical malpractice defence, and professional regulatory matters. He received his King's Counsel designation in 2018. He was admitted as a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America that same year.

Justice Dysart was a frequent presenter in the areas of health, insurance, and construction law. He was a guest lecturer at the University of New Brunswick Law School in Health Law, and he was an instructor at the Law Society of New Brunswick's Bar Admission Course in Civil Litigation for many years.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

