OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Stacey D. O'Neill, Family Division Adjudicator at the Government of Nova Scotia in Halifax, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division) in Halifax. Justice O'Neill replaces Justice T.M. Forgeron (Halifax), who elected to become supernumerary effective August 11, 2025.

Quote

"I wish Justice O'Neill every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve the people of Nova Scotia well as a member of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biography

Justice Stacey D. O'Neill earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University in 2004 and an LL.B. from Dalhousie University in 2009. She was called to the Nova Scotia bar in 2010.

Justice O'Neill has worked in various areas of the family justice system, including in private practice with a local Halifax law firm, as a conciliator and court officer at the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division), and various roles with the Nova Scotia Department of Justice, Court Services division, most recently as the Family Division Adjudicator. In her role at Court Services, she has made contributions towards family law reform at the provincial and federal level, with a focus on making interjurisdictional support matters and administrative child support services more accessible for families. She has provided guidance and training to both administrative and court staff, as well as participated on national family law committees, international roundtables, and experts' groups. She received the Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Medal and the Prix du juriste from l'Association des Juristes d'expression française de la Nouvelle-Écosse.

Justice O'Neill has been active in community and volunteer work, including as a member of the Gender Equity Committee with the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society, a board member for a local family resource centre, a fitness instructor, and a youth soccer coach.

Justice O'Neill lives in Halifax with her family.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

