OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Louis-François Asselin, Partner at Asselin Desorcy Avocats in Joliette, is appointed a judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Joliette. Justice Asselin fills the remaining position authorized under Bill C-74 (2018) in Joliette.

Benoit Lussier, Counsel for Ville de Québec, is appointed a judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Québec. Justice Lussier replaces Justice M. Paradis (Québec), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective April 14, 2025.

Véronique Boucher, Counsel and Coordinator at the Ministère de la Justice du Québec in Québec, is appointed a judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Québec. Justice Boucher replaces Justice A. Michaud (Québec), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective May 20, 2025.

Quote

"I wish Justices Asselin, Lussier, and Boucher every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve the people of Québec well as members of the Superior Court of Quebec."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biographies

Justice Louis-François Asselin earned his bachelor's degree in law from Laval University in 1989. He was admitted to the Barreau du Québec in 1990.

Justice Asselin practised law at his family's firm in Joliette for 35 years. At the time of his appointment, he was a Partner at Asselin Desorcy Avocats, a firm he founded in 2018 with his spouse, Anne Desorcy. Throughout his career, he has focused primarily on family law cases. From 2011 to 2017, he was actively involved in his professional order, serving as President of the Barreau Laurentides-Lanaudière and Vice-President of the Barreau du Québec. He was awarded the title of Emeritus Lawyer in 2018 and the Barreau Laurentides-Lanaudière medal in 2025.

Justice Asselin was involved in his community and was one of the founding members of the Fondation Claude-Édouard Hétu. He has also served on several boards of directors in the areas of organized sports and education in the Lanaudière region.

Justice Asselin is an avid cyclist and downhill skier, a sport in which he is trained as a coach and official.

Justice Benoit Lussier has held a bachelor's degree in law from Laval University since 1998. He was admitted to the Barreau du Québec in 1999.

Justice Lussier began his practice at the law firm Joli-Coeur Lacasse Lemieux Simard St-Pierre in Québec City, mainly in litigation in the areas of civil liability, administrative and disciplinary law, and family law. He subsequently left private practice to work in litigation. He contributed to the creation of the Legal Affairs Office of the City of Shawinigan. At the time of his appointment, he was working in the Legal Affairs Department of Ville de Québec as a litigator in major civil litigation cases, particularly in civil liability defence, insurance law, and class actions. He has appeared before all levels of Quebec courts.

Justice Lussier has been involved in recruiting future lawyers and has acted as a mentor to several articling students. He has served on numerous boards of directors. In particular, he was president of the Canadian Bar Association - Quebec Division.

Justice Lussier is married and has three children.

Justice Véronique Boucher holds a college diploma in legal studies from Cégep Garneau and a bachelor's degree in law from Laval University. She was admitted to the Barreau du Québec in 2003.

Justice Boucher is a native of Rivière-du-Loup, in the Lower St. Lawrence region, where she spent her childhood. She worked for several months at the Régie des rentes du Québec before returning to the Superior Court, where she had completed her articling, to take on the coordination of the research service's activities, first on an interim basis and then officially since 2007. As part of her duties, she provided legal advice to justices and conducted legislative, jurisprudential, and doctrinal research in all areas of law within the jurisdiction of the Superior Court. She served on the library committee and participated in the continuing education of justices and the professional development of young lawyers at the Superior Court. She also taught administrative law at the École du Barreau du Québec for several years and was a legal columnist for LCN Nouvelles and the Salut Bonjour Week-end show.

Justice Boucher has also been involved in various committees of the Barreau du Québec, in particular as chair of the liaison committee with the Centre d'accès à l'information juridique (CAIJ) and as a member of committees on training, technology integration, services to the public, and paralegals. She also served on the boards of educational institutions in the Québec City region.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

