OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Jeffrey W. Locke, Associate Counsel at Stewart McDannold Stuart in Victoria, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Victoria. Justice Locke replaces Justice J.A. Power (Victoria), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective February 12, 2026.

Quote

"I wish Justice Locke every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of British Columbia well as a member of the Supreme Court of British Columbia."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biography

Justice Jeffrey W. Locke was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia and raised in several communities across the country, an experience that shaped his perspective from an early age. He completed his undergraduate and law degrees at the University of Victoria and was called to the British Columbia Bar in 1997.

Justice Locke articled at Fulton & Company LLP in Kamloops, where he practised for many years, developing a litigation practice focussed on local government law and public authority liability. In 2017, he relocated to Victoria to join Stewart McDannold Stuart.

Justice Locke mentored junior lawyers throughout his career. He has also been a frequent legal educator for local governments, providing guidance on risk, environmental change, and other legal challenges facing communities. He also served on the board of Courthouse Libraries BC, supporting access to legal information.

Justice Locke lives in Victoria with his spouse and is the proud father of four children. He has long been active in his community as a youth basketball coach and is an enthusiastic presence on the sidelines of his children's soccer matches.

.Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]