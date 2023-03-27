OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Modernizing our regulatory system improves Canada's ability to attract investment and growth-oriented businesses. Effective regulations safeguard the health, safety and economic well-being of Canadians, and protect the environment.

Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, announced the launch of a consultation to inform the Annual Regulatory Modernization Bill. The consultation will gather feedback from Canadians on regulatory barriers to innovation and economic growth. Additionally, input is being sought on specific solutions that will provide streamlined processes for regulators to follow, to save time and to test new approaches in a controlled environment.

The consultation will be open until May 26, 2023, on the Let's Talk Federal Regulations platform and seeks feedback in three areas:

Incorporation by reference of internal government documents by allowing specific documents to have the same force of law as regulations, without the need to make regulatory changes each time the document is updated

of internal government documents by allowing specific documents to have the same force of law as regulations, without the need to make regulatory changes each time the document is updated Regulatory sandbox authorities to help test a regulatory approach in a controlled and temporary space created by regulatory flexibility—collect evidence on how the approach works and then use that evidence to make any permanent regulatory changes or decisions

to help test a regulatory approach in a controlled and temporary space created by regulatory flexibility—collect evidence on how the approach works and then use that evidence to make any permanent regulatory changes or decisions Potential legislative changes to remove unnecessary requirements, address overly restrictive legislation or burdensome processes that negatively impact the regulatory framework.

The consultation will inform proposed legislative changes for Parliament's consideration through future iterations of the Annual Regulatory Modernization Bill (ARMB). This bill aims to address overly complicated, inconsistent, or outdated legislative requirements that affect the federal regulatory environment, as indicated by businesses and Canadians.

"A key part of our efforts to modernize Canada's regulatory system relies on being informed by the diverse experiences and views of Canadians through consultations."

– The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

The first ARMB was included in the Budget Implementation Act, 2019, No. 1 , and modified 12 pieces of legislation to make common sense changes that, for example, digitalized paper-based processes, promoted innovation by allowing exemptions from certain regulatory requirements to test new products, and made changes in consideration of zero-emission vehicles.





, and modified 12 pieces of legislation to make common sense changes that, for example, digitalized paper-based processes, promoted innovation by allowing exemptions from certain regulatory requirements to test new products, and made changes in consideration of zero-emission vehicles. The second ARMB, Bill S-6, An Act respecting regulatory modernization, was introduced in Parliament on March 31, 2022 , and proposes 45 amendments to 28 pieces of legislation. For example, S-6 proposes to facilitate digital interactions between stakeholders and the government and promotes cross-border trade by establishing more consistent and coherent rules across jurisdictions.

