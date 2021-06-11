COCHRANE DISTRICT, ON, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Northern Ontarians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario. That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses, communities, and Indigenous people and will continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, the Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance, the Honourable Mona Fortier, MPP for Sault Ste. Marie, the Honourable Ross Romano, and the Mayors of Timmins, Kenora, Cochrane, Kapuskasing, Hearst, and Black River-Matheson announced joint funding for 9 local projects in the Districts of Algoma, Cochrane, Kenora, and Timiskaming in Northern Ontario. These projects are designed to help communities install COVID-19 safety measures throughout communities and improve active transportation options.

For example,

The City of Timmins will receive $317,820 to extend the pathways along Airplane Road to connect with existing trails and bike lanes. The funding will also be used to retrofit City Hall by installing protective barriers throughout the building and upgrade the meeting room to allow for safe separation of attendees.





will receive to extend the pathways along Airplane Road to connect with existing trails and bike lanes. The funding will also be used to retrofit City Hall by installing protective barriers throughout the building and upgrade the meeting room to allow for safe separation of attendees. The Town of Kapuskasing will receive $173,340 to replace and widen deteriorating sidewalks in Riverside Park to allow pedestrians to properly physically distance along the path.





will receive to replace and widen deteriorating sidewalks in Riverside Park to allow pedestrians to properly physically distance along the path. The Town of Cochrane will receive $132,990 to build multi-use paths and boardwalks so that residents can have more options along their walking and biking routes.





will receive to build multi-use paths and boardwalks so that residents can have more options along their walking and biking routes. The Town of Kenora will receive $227,771 to upgrade the Kenora Recreation Centre by installing a new ventilation system.

The Government of Canada is investing $1,082,178 toward these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing $270,544.60 to the projects, for a total investment of over $1.35 million in the region.

The Governments of Canada and Ontario, will continue to collaborate closely to ensure that communities all across Northern Ontario have the support needed to continue fighting the pandemic and keep their families, businesses and communities safe throughout this challenging time. We have your back.

Quotes

"As someone who has a strong connection to Northern Ontario, I am happy to join the Mayors from across the region, and the Province of Ontario to make this important announcement. We will continue to collaborate to keep our communities safe through this pandemic as we rollout vaccines. By investing in projects like these, we will create good middle class jobs and build more resilient communities."

Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance

"We work better, when we work together. Essential funding from programs like the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program here in the North reinforces the commitment of both the provincial and federal and governments to protect the health and well-being of individuals and families. As a Northern, I am proud that our government is supporting our northern communities through investments that will build a stronger, healthier and safer Ontario for our families today, and for generations to come."

Honourable Ross Romano, MPP, Sault Ste. Marie and Ontario's Minister of Colleges & Universities.

"The Town of Kapuskasing is fortunate to have Riverside Park as a large public green space that provides healthy and active opportunities for our citizens to enjoy, in a safe and healthy environment especially during the pandemic. Riverside Park is the heart and soul of our community, strategically leading into our Downtown Core and our well-known Circle Street.



The rehabilitation of the sidewalk pathway is long overdue as our lengthy and cold winter seasons have contributed to some deterioration in sections of the sidewalks. The pathway also fronts our senior housing complexes, public splash pad water park, playground structure and gazebo, and with the assistance of our federal and provincial government, we are able to enhance our active transportation infrastructure to ensure that all users can navigate through Riverside Park and access our downtown core in a safe and accessible manner. We look forward to the days that festivals and events are permitted so that we can showcase our true northern roots and our the charm of our community. Kapuskasing is very grateful and acknowledges both our federal and provincial partners for their continued support."

David Plourde, Mayor of Kapuskasing

"When we think about a healthier and safer Timmins for our residents, we look at opportunities to improve access to our green space and ways that we can encourage more activity," says Mayor George Pirie. "We have plans to develop pathways, multi-use trails and bike lanes that will connect with our existing network of trails. The work is being carried out by our Cycling Committee and the vision is to ultimately see a multi-use loop created that connects the entire city.

"The benefit of an active transportation network is that our residents can then move safely through our community from residential neighbourhoods to retail hubs and connect with our parks and pathways. I would like to thank Minister Scott of the Ministry of Infrastructure on behalf of the Ontario Government and Minister Hajdu of the Ministry of Health on behalf of the Government of Canada for their support."

George Pirie, Mayor of Timmins

"The funding received by the City of Kenora for the installation of a dehumidifier at the Kenora Recreation Centre will expand recreation opportunities within our community while triggering operating efficiencies within our Recreation Department and economic opportunities for the municipality."

Daniel Reynard, Mayor of Kenora

Quick facts

To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Through the COVID-19 Resilience stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects.

is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

The Government of Canada has invested over $13.9 billion in more than 3,200 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

Related Products

Backgrounder

Investing in Northern Ontario to respond to the impacts of COVID-19

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support 9 projects in the Districts of Algoma, Cochrane, Kenora and Timiskaming of Northern Ontario.

This funding will have a positive impact on thousands of families, community programs and services, as municipalities adapt to the changing needs of their citizens as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government of Canada is investing $1,082,178 toward these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing $270,544.60 to the projects.

Funding recipients:

Project Name Project Description Federal Funding Timmins City Hall Retrofit The project will retrofit the City Hall building in Timmins, Ontario in order

to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project will install protective

barriers and partitions/walls throughout the building and upgrade the

meeting room to allow for safe separation of meeting attendees and video

conference capabilities. $ 82,928.00 Airport Road Multi-use Path and Connecting Trails The project will extend multi-use paths and create connecting trails and

bike lanes in Timmins $ 171,328.00 Dehumidifier Install in Kenora Recreation Centre The purpose of the project is to install one roof-top dehumidifier at the Kenora

Recreation Centre arena. In order to do so, electrical and gas upgrades will be

completed, the arena roof will be reinforced to accommodate the additional weight,

and the necessary ducting and interconnections will be installed with appropriate

weather- and water-proofing measures. $ 182,216.80 Connecting a Multi-Use Pathway in Cochrane The project will support active transportation in the Town of Cochrane by constructing

350m of multi-use paths and boardwalks by Lake Commando $ 106,397.60 Safety Retrofits to New Municipal Office in Black River-Matheson Township The project will retrofit the interior of the municipal building in response to COVID-19

located in the Township of Black River-Matheson. This project will include retrofitting

the municipal office space. The rooms will be expanded to respect physical distancing,

the second floor of the building will be expanded to support physical distancing, and

additional washrooms will be built to ensure distancing protocols can be followed $ 80,000.00 Rehabilitation of Riverside Park Sidewalk Pathway in the town of Kapuskasing The project will replace and widen deteriorating sidewalks in Riverside Park. $ 138,672.00 Retrofit of ice plant in Kirkland Lake's recreation complex The project will retrofit and upgrade the recreation complex in the Town of Kirkland

Lake by upgrading the ice rink facilities. $ 162,552.80 Front Street Community Park Upgrade and Expansion in Hornepayne Township The project will upgrade and expand Front Street Community Park in Hornepayne,

Ontario. The project will install new play structures, picnic tables, a bike rack,

outdoor fitness equipment, fencing and signage, and construct a new walking path. $ 78,083.20 Construction of New Receiving Bay in the Town of Hearst The project will build a new receiving bay at the Foyer Des Pionniers long term

care facility in the Town of Hearst. $ 80,000.00

