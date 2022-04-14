OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, concluded a successful trip to Washington, D.C. As the first Minister of Health to travel to Capitol Hill in over five years, he met with his U.S. counterpart and key stakeholders to discuss shared domestic and global health priorities, including the importance of equity in the response to COVID-19.

The Minister's two-day trip included productive meetings with Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, the Pan American Health Organization's Director, Dr. Carissa Etienne, and senior World Bank officials. The Minister also participated in a roundtable discussion with U.S. public health experts and scientists hosted by the Global Health Policy Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies to discuss the lessons learned to date from the COVID-19 pandemic and future pandemic preparedness at the domestic and global level.

During these meetings, Minister Duclos also spoke on the importance of vaccine equity. Reiterating that vaccines are the way out of this pandemic but not without all countries having access to them, he highlighted Canada's most recent announcement of $220M in additional funding to COVAX to ensure purchase, delivery, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for lower income countries.

To reinforce Canada's leadership role in key global health areas, including the link between health and rights, Minister Duclos met with the Center for Reproductive Rights. The meeting included discussions about the health of women and gender and sexually diverse individuals, demonstrating Canada's commitment to promoting the rights of sexual and reproductive health for everyone.

Finally, discussions during his visit also included an emphasis on the importance of collaboration between the two countries and working together at the G7, G20 and World Health Assembly forums to improve global health and secure critical medical supply chains for Canadians, Americans, and everyone around the world.

Overall, this visit has further strengthened the collaboration with the U.S. on shared health priorities and demonstrates Canada's commitment and leadership on global health and health equity. The Minister's visit was a concrete step toward delivering on the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership established by Prime Minister Trudeau and President Biden in February 2021 and reinforced in November 2021.

Quotes

"The social, economic, and health impact COVID-19 has had in Canada, and around the world, has been unprecedented. Our government understands that solving a global problem requires a global solution, and this includes advancing collaboration with our closest neighbour and ally, the U.S. Through our strong partnership, we will continue to make sure that the health of Canadians, Americans, and everyone around the globe remains a top priority during the pandemic and beyond."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Contacts, Marie-France Proulx, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709