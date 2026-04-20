OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Citizenship Week is an opportunity to reflect on what it means to be Canadian, celebrate the people who choose to call Canada home and recognize the Indigenous Peoples who have lived on this land since time immemorial.

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, marked the week by participating in ceremonies in Ottawa, Ontario, and in Lunenburg and Halifax, Nova Scotia, celebrating this important milestone alongside Canada's newest citizens, their families and their communities.

From April 12 to 18, over 80 citizenship ceremonies were held across the country, welcoming approximately 6,000 new citizens from 40 countries as they took the oath of citizenship--the final step in their journey to becoming Canadian--and began a new chapter in their lives.

Many ceremonies this week included the participation of an Indigenous Elder or community member, who offered a land acknowledgement, shared knowledge and a message of welcome. An important part of becoming Canadian is understanding the history and rich cultures of Indigenous Peoples in Canada, and our shared responsibility to participate in the ongoing work of reconciliation.

Throughout Citizenship Week, the Minister spoke about the importance of belonging, civic participation and our collective role in building a strong and inclusive Canada. She met with new citizens and their families, acknowledging their contributions and the part they will play in shaping the country's future.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of community engagement and active citizenship. During the ceremony in Halifax, the Minister presented a young member of the Girl Guides of Canada with a signed Girl Guides Pathfinders Building Belonging Certificate in recognition of the group's commitment to community and the values that bring Canadians together.

Canadian citizenship is more than a legal status; it is a connection to one another and to the future we are building together.

Photos of the Minister's participation in this week's citizenship ceremonies are available for media.

Quotes

"It's a privilege to welcome new citizens to Canada and to recognize the journeys that have brought them here. These moments reflect the values that define Canada--openness, inclusion and the opportunity for all to succeed and contribute. As we celebrate these milestones, I encourage Canadians to reflect on what it means to be part of our diverse Canadian family, and to look ahead with confidence and hope."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

Citizenship Week is held annually to recognize and celebrate the rights, responsibilities and shared values of Canadian citizenship.

Over 356,000 people became Canadian citizens annually on average over the past 4 calendar years (2022–2025).

Next year (2027) will mark the 80th anniversary of the Canadian Citizenship Act and the 40th anniversary of Citizenship Week.

The first Canadian citizenship ceremony was held on January 3, 1947, at the Supreme Court of Canada.

The citizenship ceremony is the final step in becoming a Canadian citizen. During the ceremony, participants take the oath of citizenship and accept the rights and responsibilities of citizenship.

Associated links

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]