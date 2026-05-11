DARTMOUTH, NS, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - In Budget 2025, we outlined our plan to build Canada Strong.

The Spring Economic Update 2026 is the next step in our plan to build Canada Strong for All - in the regions and across the country.

It provides a clear update on the strength of Canada's economy and delivers relief to make life more affordable, support workers, and accelerate the construction of homes and major infrastructure. It also strengthens Canada's competitiveness and economic growth while investing in strong, safe communities across the country.

The Spring Economic Update takes a practical, coordinated approach to housing--bringing together workforce investments and targeted measures to help projects move faster from planning to construction.

That's why, today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, was at DORA Construction, a Macklan Group company to highlight housing measures from the Spring Economic Update 2026 that will help build more homes in Halifax --by growing the skilled workforce, speeding up construction, and supporting modern methods of construction.

In Halifax, where housing demand remains strong, workforce investments are paired with targeted measures to help projects move faster from financing to construction. The Spring Economic Update accelerates more than $7 billion in low-cost loans through the Apartment Construction Loan Program, supporting the construction of up to 16,500 new rental homes and helping bring much‑needed supply to market sooner.

Today's announcement is part of the Government's $6 billion cornerstone approach to recruit, train, and hire skilled trades workers across Canada. These investments will ensure communities have the electricians, carpenters, welders, and construction workers needed to build homes for Canadians--all while creating good paying jobs and careers in the skilled trades. This is especially important as we make the push to build with more Canadian labour and with more Canadian materials.

These efforts are reinforced by a $41.9 million investment over five years, starting in 2026–27, to modernize and innovate Canada's homebuilding system. This funding will streamline regulations and update National Model Codes in collaboration with provinces and territories--cutting red tape, eliminating duplicate inspections, and streamline modular and factory‑built housing. Together, in Nova Scotia and across Canada, these measures also create the opportunity to build with materials that help grow our economy and support local jobs. This means building faster and more sustainably, while supporting modern methods of construction.

Our new government is building a Canada that is not just strong, but good; not just prosperous, but fair; a Canada that is not just for some, most of the time, but for all, at all times. We're building Canada strong, for all.

Quotes:

"Solving Canada's housing challenge means building faster--and that starts with having the skilled workforce to deliver. Through the Spring Economic Update, our government is investing in workers, modern construction methods, and streamlined systems so homes can move more quickly from planning to construction. In Halifax, Nova Scotia, these investments will help create good-paying jobs, strengthen the local economy, and deliver the housing families need now and for the future."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Canada's housing goals depend on a strong and reliable workforce. Alongside investments in training and skilled trades, immigration will continue to play a complementary role in helping address labour needs in sectors critical to building more homes and stronger communities. Together, these efforts will help support growth and improve housing supply for Canadians."

-- The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"The future of housing and community infrastructure in Canada will depend on our ability to build smarter, faster and at greater scale. Expanding the skilled workforce alongside offsite manufacturing and advanced wood building systems will be essential to increasing housing supply across the country and right here in Nova Scotia. As part of the Macklan Group, DORA Construction and Eastcut Wood Building Solutions welcome the Government of Canada's investments in skilled trades and commitment to modern methods of construction."

-- Donald MacDonald, President and Founder, Macklan Group

Quick Facts:

The Spring Economic Update 2026 builds on recent action--including $1.7 billion through the Improving Housing Supply Act --to cut red tape, lower costs, and speed up homebuilding.

--to cut red tape, lower costs, and speed up homebuilding. $41.9 million over five years (starting 2026–27) will modernize homebuilding by streamlining regulations and National Model Codes, enabling faster approvals for modular and factory‑built housing, accelerating adoption of innovative construction methods, and improving housing data to support faster delivery.

The government intends to unlock financing for "missing middle" housing by expanding mortgage insurance for three‑ to eight‑unit residential buildings, with a 30‑day consultation to follow.

Through the federal Housing Accelerator Fund, Halifax has already received nearly $79 million in federal funding to help fast-track the construction of approximately 8,900 new homes over the next eight years.

Immigration is part of the solution to long-standing labour shortages in the trades, which are critical to building new homes and infrastructure. Through measures like category-based selection in Express Entry and collaboration with Provinces and Territories on their Nominee Programs, IRCC is helping bring in skilled workers to meet construction sector needs.

Team Canada Strong will invest up to $6 billion over five years to grow the skilled trades workforce--supporting apprentices end‑to‑end and cutting the time to Red Seal certification by up to 50 per cent.

Working alongside a comprehensive suite of federal housing measures, Build Canada Homes is providing tailored support to quickly address varying housing needs across the country.

Associated Link

Spring Economic Update 2026: Canada Strong for All

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]