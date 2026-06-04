Canada strengthens borders while supporting economic and tourism ties with Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon

OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada and the French overseas collectivity of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon share strong travel, tourism and economic ties, particularly in Atlantic Canada. We work closely to support safe, efficient travel while strengthening the security and integrity of our shared travel routes.

As of 1:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 5, 2026, most visa-exempt foreign nationals travelling to Canada by boat from Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon will need an electronic travel authorization (eTA). This applies to travellers arriving by ferry, private boats and commercial vessels.

Through ongoing monitoring of migration patterns, Canada identified that some people were attempting to bypass Canada's pre-arrival screening requirements by travelling by boat between Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon and Fortune, Newfoundland and Labrador.

This change will not apply to passengers arriving by cruise ship, French citizens who are residents of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon and who are travelling directly to Canada, or seafarers working on commercial vessels, such as fishing boats, when travelling by boat from Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon. US nationals and lawful permanent residents do not need an eTA, either. Entry requirements for travellers from visa-required countries have not changed.

This work reflects a whole-of-government approach involving Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency, Public Safety Canada and other partners to support secure and well-managed borders while facilitating legitimate travel.

Canada will continue to prioritize the safety and security of Canadians while facilitating legitimate travel, tourism and economic activities.

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"Canada and Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon have a unique relationship influenced by geography, trade, shared history and strong regional ties. These measures will help strengthen the security and integrity of our border while supporting the safe movement of people and the local economies that depend on these connections. They also demonstrate that our government is serious about securing our border."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, a French overseas collectivity located about 25 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, shares close travel, tourism, fishing and other economic ties with communities in Atlantic Canada.

Approximately 6,000 visa-exempt foreign nationals travel between Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon and Fortune, Newfoundland and Labrador, by passenger ferry every year.

The eTA requirement helps Canadian officials pre-screen travellers before they arrive in Canada. Once approved, the eTA is electronically linked to a traveller's passport and is valid for 5 years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

Related product

Canada strengthens borders while supporting economic and tourism ties with Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon

Associated links

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]