OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada continues to deepen its trade, investment and strategic partnerships across the Indo‑Pacific, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced today that Canada will make changes to visa requirements for eligible citizens from Indonesia and Malaysia starting tomorrow, May 26, 2026, at 5:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Strengthening Canada's engagement in the Indo‑Pacific is essential to diversifying markets, creating new opportunities for Canadian businesses and supporting long‑term economic growth. Changes to visa requirements for eligible travellers from Indonesia and Malaysia will help reinforce these ties while maintaining Canada's strong commitment to border safety and security.

Indonesian and Malaysian citizens who have held a Canadian temporary resident visa (TRV) in the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid US non-immigrant visa--and have therefore previously been screened by Canada or the US--may be eligible to apply for an electronic travel authorization (eTA) instead of a visa when travelling to or transiting through Canada by air. People who already have a valid TRV can continue to use it to travel to Canada. Travellers can visit our website to learn who is eligible for an eTA and how to apply.

Canada remains committed to prioritizing the safety and security of its border while making travel more efficient for people visiting, or conducting business in Canada.

Quote(s)

"Canada is working to attract the world's brightest minds, strengthen our global partnerships and create new opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers. Changing visa requirements for eligible travellers from Indonesia and Malaysia is part of a broader whole-of-government effort to deepen Canada's engagement across the Indo-Pacific, support trade and investment, and make it easier for people to connect, do business and contribute to Canada's long-term economic growth."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

The eTA application is used by Canadian officials to conduct pre-travel screening for air travellers.

Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy. In 2025, Indonesia was Canada's third-largest merchandise trading partner among Southeast Asian countries, with bilateral trade totalling $6.75 billion. In 2025, Canadian merchandise exports to Indonesia were valued at $3 billion, making it Canada's second-largest export market in Southeast Asia and the 17th-largest worldwide.

Malaysia is one of Canada's largest bilateral merchandise trading partners in Southeast Asia. Since 2020, bilateral trade with Malaysia has increased by 60%, rising from $3.8 billion in 2020 to $6.1 billion in 2025.

In 2025, Canada welcomed about 18,300 visitors from Indonesia and 11,500 visitors from Malaysia.

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SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]