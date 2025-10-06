Organizations and businesses across the three territories can now submit an Expression of Interest for CanNor funding

IQALUIT, NU, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Northerners are full of innovative ideas and have strong commitment to building prosperous communities. Their leadership drives economic growth and ensures the territories' vital contributions to Canada's economy.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), announced the launch of CanNor's Expression of Interest (EOI) intake for projects and initiatives in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon beginning on or after April 1, 2026.

The EOI is the first step in identifying projects eligible for CanNor's funding programs. Businesses and organizations have until midnight PST on November 17, 2025 to submit their proposals.

Through this process, CanNor helps support local innovation, entrepreneurship, and development, strengthening Northern communities while contributing to Canada's broader economic growth and prosperity.

To learn more or to submit an Expression of Interest, visit cannor.gc.ca.

"The world is changing quickly and the North is facing new opportunities and challenges. The territories are filled with innovators and entrepreneurs with bold new ideas and a desire to grow and improve their communities. The projects that will come out of this EOI will help shape the North in the future."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

The following are eligible to submit an EOI: small- and medium-sized enterprises; not-for-profit associations and organizations that are based in the territories and offer support to the local economy; and non-federal entities or other levels of government, public or private, Indigenous or non-Indigenous, that work to promote economic development in the territories.

EOI submissions are screened based on criteria outlined in the submission guide, which is available on CanNor's website in various accessible formats.

Interested businesses and organizations are encouraged to complete an EOI submission online or reach out to one of CanNor's Regional Offices to discuss ideas.

