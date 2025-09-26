Over $1.5 million for attracting visitors, creating new signature events, small infrastructure upgrades and more in the North

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - From jaw-dropping landscapes to on-the-land adventures to authentic cultural experiences, northern Canada has so much to offer locals and visitors alike.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), announced a contribution of over $1.5 million to six projects that will enhance tourism marketing, upgrade infrastructure, and fuel growth and diversification in the North.

This funding, delivered through CanNor, will support projects led by NWT Tourism, the Yellowknife Historical Society, the Hay River Museum Society, Sport Yukon, the Tourism Industry Association of Yukon and Tutchone Tours.

In the North, the tourism industry drives local economic development, brings revenue into communities, and helps small businesses thrive. Through this investment Government of Canada is helping to grow the tourism sector and position northern Canada as a top destination for both domestic and international travellers.

Find out more about the projects funded in this announcement: Backgrounder: Government of Canada announces support to northern tourism industries

Quotes

"As we mark World Tourism Day, we celebrate the remarkable experiences northern Canada offers both to Canadians and to visitors from around the world. Our new government is supporting communities, businesses and organizations in developing and growing a vibrant, sustainable tourism industry in the North."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Tourism is one of Canada's most powerful economic engines — directly employing over 700,000 Canadians and supporting about 278,000 small and medium-sized businesses. In the North, it is also about something deeper: sharing stories, cultures, and landscapes with the world. That's why our government is proud to partner with communities and operators across the territories to grow northern tourism, create opportunities for communities, and showcase Canada's strength on the global stage."

- The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Tourism creates jobs, supports small businesses, and brings revenue into communities. Few things are more rewarding than welcoming visitors from across Canada and around the world, and introducing them to all that the Northwest Territories has to offer. I am pleased to see these projects moving forward and look forward to the results."

- The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"With its natural beauty, cultural experiences, outdoor adventures, and historic sites, the Yukon offers unforgettable tourism opportunities year-round. These projects will strengthen the tourism workforce, draw more visitors to communities for signature events, and help expand seasonal businesses into year-round attractions."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for the Yukon

Related product

Backgrounder: Government of Canada announces support to northern tourism industries

Quick fact

Funding for these projects is being provided through CanNor's IDEANorth program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

Associated links

Stay connected:

www.cannor.gc.ca

Follow CanNor on X , Facebook and LinkedIn

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Emeralde O'Donnell, Communications Advisor, NWT, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]