HAY RIVER, NT, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - A strong Canada depends on strategic investments that enhance Arctic sovereignty and security, and create opportunities for Northerners and their communities to thrive.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a contribution of over $930,000 to the Western Arctic Marine Training Centre to expand access to training in the territories. This funding will support the purchase of new simulators to offer additional Transport Canada-certified courses and create a pathway to certification for individuals, eliminating the costly travel to other parts of the country and creating more opportunities in the North.

Marine transportation is vital to food security and the delivery of supplies across the North, as well as upholding Canada's security and sovereignty. By supporting projects that build capacity in this critical sector, CanNor is investing in the prosperity of workers, northern communities and Canada's economy.

"Marine transportation is essential for maintaining Canada's strong Arctic presence and ensuring Northerners have reliable access to food and supplies. A strong transportation sector depends on highly skilled professionals, and I am proud to see projects that make training more accessible to Northerners."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Waterways are at the heart of northern livelihoods, yet many marine professionals must travel south for certification, often facing long wait times and costly travel. This project will create opportunities for Northerners to pursue careers in marine transportation closer to home, while strengthening an essential sector for all three territories."

- The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"The Western Arctic Marine Training Centre is proud to work alongside partners who share our commitment to building capacity in the North. Together, we create opportunities for Northern residents to acquire the skills necessary to support safe and reliable marine operations throughout the Arctic. The support of our partners empowers our students and strengthens the overall resilience of our Arctic transportation network."

- John Vandenberg, Executive Director, Western Arctic Marine Training Centre

CanNor is investing up to $931,957 through the IDEANorth program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help Northerners seize opportunities in Canada's innovation economy.

Marine transportation in Canada's North plays an important role in Arctic sovereignty, food security, and critical supply deliveries, but the sector is limited by the availability of skilled seafarers. The Western Arctic Marine Training Centre (based in Hay River, Northwest Territories) offers Transport Canada-certified courses to meet the high demand for these professionals.

