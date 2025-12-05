Minister Chartrand announces $40.5 M to strengthen Northern Canada's defence sector

In the territories, CanNor will deliver the Regional Defence Investment Initiative to help northern businesses innovate, scale up and participate in Arctic security and defence-related opportunities

IQALUIT, NU, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - A strong defence industry is key to Canada's Arctic and national security, economic resilience and long-term prosperity. That is why the Government of Canada is supporting northern and Indigenous businesses in strengthening their industrial capacity and expanding their role in national and global defence supply chains.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced that businesses and organizations in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon can now apply to the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII). Through this major national program, CanNor will deliver up to $40.5 million over three years to help businesses, mainly small- and medium-sized enterprises, expand their capacity and connect to national and international defence supply chains, whether they are established suppliers or new to the sector. This funding may also be used to enhance regional defence innovation ecosystems and, in targeted circumstances, may support the establishment of defence-related strategic infrastructure designed to enhance the Canadian Armed Forces' presence or operations.

This new initiative will help strengthen the territories' defence industrial base and generate long-term economic benefits for businesses and workers, while helping Canada fulfil its defence spending commitment to NATO.

For information on how to apply to the RDII in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon, visit Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII).

"Northern and Indigenous businesses are at the core of regional economic development and they play a vital role in Arctic security and community resilience. By investing in their capabilities, we bolster our defence and Arctic readiness, create good jobs, support local economies, and build a stronger North that creates local prosperity."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

The RDII is a $357.7 million, three-year, initiative delivered throughout the country by Canada's Regional Development Agencies.

As announced in Budget 2025, the Government of Canada has already put into action initial investments to support Canada's defence industrial base by allocating $6.6 billion over five years on a cash basis, starting in 2025-26 under the forthcoming Defence Industrial Strategy.

These initial investments will drive research and innovation, strengthen domestic supply chains, grow critical resource stockpiles, and improve access to funds for Canadian small- and medium-sized defence businesses.

