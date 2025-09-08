Regional Tariff Response Initiative will help businesses respond, adapt, and compete amid shifting market conditions

IQALUIT, NU, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian businesses are facing economic uncertainty as tariffs disrupt their export markets and global supply chains. The Government of Canada is focused on protecting Canadian workers, reinforcing the competitiveness of Canadian businesses and building one strong Canadian economy.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), announced funding support through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) to help northern small- and medium-sized businesses respond to trade challenges, adapt to new realities, and build for the future.

During this period of global trade disruptions, CanNor is on the ground in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon working closely with federal, territorial, and Indigenous partners to respond to the unique needs of northern communities.

The RTRI will support businesses in the North affected by recent trade actions to improve productivity, expand and diversify export markets, strengthen supply chains, and boost domestic trade within Canada. Not-for-profit organizations supporting businesses through trade disruptions are also eligible.

The RTRI is part of a broad set of tariff support measures, including Strategic Response Fund, Large Enterprise Tariff Loan Facility, the Business Development Bank of Canada's Pivot to Grow initiative, and the Workforce Alliances. Together, these measures are reinforcing Canada's industrial strength and defending jobs across the country.

Quote

"Businesses in the territories already navigate the unique challenges and high costs of operating in northern environments. The Regional Tariff Response Initiative will help them expand, diversify and optimize in the face of recent trade actions to continue serving communities in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon. By strengthening businesses, we are supporting a strong Canadian economy."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

Quick facts

On September 5, 2025 , the Government of Canada announced a series of new, strategic measures for workers and businesses in sectors most impacted by tariffs and trade disruptions.

, the Government of announced a series of new, strategic measures for workers and businesses in sectors most impacted by tariffs and trade disruptions. The RTRI will enable businesses to open doors to new markets, boost productivity, and will strengthen domestic supply chains. Visit CanNor's website to learn more.

The Government of Canada has a comprehensive plan to respond to U.S. tariffs, while supporting Canada's interests, industries, and workers.

has a comprehensive plan to respond to U.S. tariffs, while supporting interests, industries, and workers. Delivered through Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), the RTRI will enable businesses to offset the impacts of tariffs and adapt to longer-term trade volatility by opening doors to new markets, boosting productivity, reducing costs, and strengthening domestic supply chains.

regional development agencies (RDAs), the RTRI will enable businesses to offset the impacts of tariffs and adapt to longer-term trade volatility by opening doors to new markets, boosting productivity, reducing costs, and strengthening domestic supply chains. On July 16, 2025 , the Government of Canada announced a suite of new measures to support the domestic steel industry, including up to $150 million in targeted support through the RTRI to SME projects in the steel sector.

Associated links

Stay connected:

www.cannor.gc.ca

Follow CanNor on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, [email protected]